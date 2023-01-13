Read full article on original website
The Sandman Star Addresses Why Netflix Won't Call New Episodes Season 2
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman arrived on Netflix last summer, finally bringing the iconic DC Vertigo comic series into live-action. After some impressive streaming numbers and a lot of speculation, the show was renewed for more installments in the fall — but the streaming service was quick to not refer to those episodes as "Season 2." During a recent appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed this decision, and teased that either way, new chapters of the story will be arriving "in a really cool way."
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
Original Willow Director Would Love to Return for a Season 2
The Willow TV series on Disney+ brought back beloved star Warwick Davis as the titular character, but director of the original movie Ron Howard wasn't able to make a comeback, which is something he hopes to change if the series gets renewed for a Season 2. While Howard might not have served as a director on the new series, he did serve as an executive producer and remained quite involved in the franchise, with his lack of directing on this debut season being due to scheduling complications. The entire first season of Willow is now streaming on Disney+ and it is unknown if the project will get renewed.
Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans
Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
Xbox Report Says Cancelled Exclusive Could Get a Second Chance
This month officially marked a disappointing anniversary for Xbox fans, as January 9th, 2017 saw the cancellation of Scalebound. The collaboration between Microsoft and PlatinumGames had seen a lot of anticipation from Xbox One owners, but the game failed to materialize. According to a new rumor from Xbox insider Shpeshal_Nick, the two companies are back in talks to revive the IP (presumably on Xbox Series X|S), but things are apparently still in the early stages. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt until we hear something concrete from Xbox!
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Launches MCU's Phase 5
With more than a decade under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a beast, and it is ready to kickstart a new era. This year will mark the beginning of Phase 5, and Scott Lang will stand up as its leader. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Phase 5, and Scott was chosen to head it up for a very specific reason.
Watch Brendan Fraser's Heartwarming Reaction to Ke Huy Quan's Critics Choice Awards Win
A video capturing Brendan Fraser's heartwarming reaction to Ke Huy Quan's win at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards has gone viral. Quan, who appeared opposite Fraser in 1992's Encino Man, won his latest trophy for his role as mild-mannered Waymond Wang and the alternate-universe Alpha-Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once during Sunday's ceremony. Fraser — named Best Actor for his performance in The Whale — was visibly excited as Quan made his way to the stage to accept the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Avatar 3 Will Be Making a Big Change to Franchise's Narration
The original Avatar used the human character of Jake Sully to introduce audiences to the world of the Na'vi, with his human roots meaning that he served as a narrator for the first two films, but director James Cameron recently revealed that the upcoming third film will instead see his son Lo'ak serving as the narrator. The filmmaker brought up the notion when discussing how, while he might have plans in place for how the next three films will unfold, he is still open to making some changes based on how audiences connect with aspects of the series, including putting more prominence on new characters. Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Watch The Last of Us: Episode 1 Making-of Featurette
When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light. When you're finished streaming Sunday's series premiere of The Last of Us, look for a new behind-the-scenes featurette revealing how HBO brought the Naughty Dog video game adaptation to life. In the making-of featurette, which you can watch below via HBO Max on YouTube, the show's cast and creators discuss the tragic beginnings of the end of modern civilization and the pairing of survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Be warned: there are spoilers for Season 1 Episode 1, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness."
The Last of Us Part 2 on Major Sale for New HBO TV Show
The Last of Us Part 2 is currently on a special sale alongside the release of the new HBO TV show. While the events of the TV show don't follow the events of the sequel, but rather the first game, finding a discount on the first game is impossible right now. You can find a discount price on the PS4 remaster that's almost a decade old, but not the recent remake. This is odd because you'd think PlayStation would want some extra synergy, but maybe it's using this synergy to get new fans to pay full price for the remake. Further, it's not even discounting the sequel. On the PlayStation Store, The Last of Us Part II is the full $39.99. However, over on Walmart, it's only $18.99.
WandaVision Fans Celebrate Show's Second Anniversary
Today marks a very important day in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. On January 15, 2021, WandaVision premiered on Disney+. The show kicked off Phase Four, and it also became one of the franchise's most popular projects. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations and it continues to be a trending topic on social media two years later. In fact, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate WandaVision's second anniversary.
Chucky Series Gets New Streaming Home
While Chucky fans remain on the edge of their seats about the potential for a third season of the hit series, the show has now found a new home for streaming. The first season of the series remains available on Peacock, but as of this week the horror-centric service Shudder is now also streaming Chucky season one. Chucky's second season has yet to become available for streaming despite its season finale airing back in November. Fans have been eager to hear if the show will return for a third season ever since, especially after the series concluded its run with yet another cliffhanger ending.
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Best Picture Winner Revealed
Everything Everywhere All at Once seems to be winning everything, everywhere, all at once. The A24 multiversal dramedy led the film category at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards with 14 nominations, including Best Picture and acting awards for Golden Globe-winning co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. At Sunday's 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards — honoring the year's best in film and television as voted by critics — Everything Everywhere took home awards in the following categories: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Quan's role as Waymond Wang/Alpha Waymond, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay and Best Directing for directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Character
If one thing is for certain, it's that the filmmakers behind The Mandalorian know how to surprise the masses with their in-show character surprises. Fans have seen the return of characters like Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Luke Skywalker without being spoiled ahead of time. In the case of Babu Frik, the surprise is no more. Now that the first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, fans were treated to the return of the beloved character that first debuted in The Rise of Skywalker.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Includes Episodes From Spider-Verse, Twister, and Black Panther Filmmakers
The first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, showing off the expansive adventures Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will go on in the upcoming months. Shortly after the trailer was released, Lucasfilm announced the filmmakers that helped bring the third season of the hit show to life. In total, six directors helped film the series' eight-episode Season 3, a mixture of familiar and new faces.
Avatar: The Way of Water Wins Weekend Box Office, Crosses $1.9 Billion Globally
The Na'vi continue to reign supreme over the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water pencilled in its fifth consecutive weekend box office win, hauling in $31.1 million over the traditional three days with an expected $40 million total for the full four-day holiday weekend. This comes as competition crescendos, as Tom Hanks's A Man Called Otto expanded to a wide release and Gerard Butler's Plane debuted domestically. Over the three-day weekend, A Man Called Otto brought in $12.5 million, bringing its worldwide total to $35.7 million, while Plane landed to an even $10 million.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Teases Grogu's Force Skills
The trailer for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Monday night during Monday Night Football's Wild Card game, giving fans their best look yet at the continued adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. The last time we saw the duo in The Book of Boba Fett, while Grogu had gone to train in the ways of the Force with Luke Skywalker, the child is unhappy. He ultimately chooses not the path of the Jedi, but the way of the Mandalorian with Grogu and the Mandalorian flying off together. But Grogu is still Force sensitive and the new trailer suggests that Grogu may very well be making good use of his skills in Season 3.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With One of the Best Games of All Time
PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with one of the best games of all time; there are a few catches though. The first is that the offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. The second catch is this isn't a free download, but a free trial. That said, it's a timely one. And the third and final catch is this offer only pertains to PS5 users.
