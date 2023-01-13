The Last of Us Part 2 is currently on a special sale alongside the release of the new HBO TV show. While the events of the TV show don't follow the events of the sequel, but rather the first game, finding a discount on the first game is impossible right now. You can find a discount price on the PS4 remaster that's almost a decade old, but not the recent remake. This is odd because you'd think PlayStation would want some extra synergy, but maybe it's using this synergy to get new fans to pay full price for the remake. Further, it's not even discounting the sequel. On the PlayStation Store, The Last of Us Part II is the full $39.99. However, over on Walmart, it's only $18.99.

16 HOURS AGO