John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Billy Corgan Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “There Is Heartbreak, and Then There Is Sorrow”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage and more are paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley , who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday at 54.

Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after she experienced cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla, said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

In a statement, Cage said, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley died only days after attending the 2023 Golden Globes in support of Elvis , Baz Luhrmann’s film about her father, who is portrayed by Austin Butler. Presley had given her blessing to the film as a family member and had been gracious on the awards circuit in support of the awards buzzy project, which releases in June.

“It was truly mind-blowing. I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told ET on the red carpet at the Globes on Jan. 10 of the Warner Bros. film. “I had to take five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot-on and so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

In a statement, Warner Bros. Pictures said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lisa Marie Presley and send our condolences and sympathy to her children, family and people around the world who loved her. She was an invaluable partner and truly lovely person whom we will remember as a devoted mother, beloved daughter, and loving friend.”

Cary Elwes, who co-wrote 2016’s Elvis & Nixon , reflected on her loss as “heartbreakingly sad,” joingin many on social media who have been sharing reactions and tributes. He wrote, “A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends.”

“Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think,” friend Leah Remini shared, noting that she was heartbroken and hopes she’s at peace, resting with her son and father.

Billy Corgan, who collaborated with Presley early in her career, tweeted an emotional message about how “there is heartbreak and then there is sorrow,” adding, “This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count.”

PETA’s senior vp shared a statement after Presley’s death, writing, “Lisa Marie Presley was not only a talented singer-songwriter, loving wife and mother, but a friend to animals. Learning that an Elvis impersonator had named a chimpanzee after her and was exploiting him for profit, she successfully teamed up with PETA to get her namesake released to a sanctuary. And she didn’t stop there: Early in the pandemic, when shelters were in desperate need of foster families, Lisa Marie and her twin daughters set a wonderful example by opening their home and hearts to two dogs. Though the ‘Lights Out’ singer has passed away, her bright vision for animals will continue to inspire all of us at PETA.”

Juliette Lewis shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story about the loss of Presley, writing that she was “beyond heart broken,” “Too much to say to feel. Processing… Heart aches for her family.”

