Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/14): Jeff Cobb Headlines, Eddie Kingston In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Nemesis series on January 14. Matches were taped on December 11 from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The show aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/14) - Mascara Dorada def....
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny
Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Billy Corgan: The Interest In NWA, As A Property, Has Increased Probably 500% Over The Last Year
On January 3, the National Wrestling Alliance announced that NWA Powerrr would return to YouTube as a first-run show. The show was airing on FITE TV as part of an NWA subscription service. NWA pay-per-view events will continue to air on FITE. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, NWA President...
Paul Heyman Featured On NFL Game, Young Rock Viewership, Raven-IMPACT Update | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. - Paul Heyman was featured before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday January 13, amassed 1.428 million viewers and a 0.3 rating on NBC. -...
Eddie Edwards Names His Best Matches In IMPACT Wrestling So Far
Eddie Edwards is reflecting on some of his best matches during his tenure in IMPACT Wrestling. Eddie Edwards has been one of the faces of IMPACT for several years now. During his time with the promotion, he has held many championships and wrestled legends like Bobby Lashley, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and more. Edwards is also a significant part of the promotion today and wrestles modern stars like Josh Alexander, Jonathan Gresham, and more.
Details Behind Nixed Plans, Pitches For WWE WrestleMania
One of the big planned WrestleMania matches years in the making is no longer scheduled to happen at WrestleMania, and we've learned some more details. Recently, Wrestling Observer reported that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch was no longer in the plans for the biggest wrestling show of the year. Over the weekend, Fightful Select was able to confirm that. While we haven't been able to confirm that Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley is the plan moving forward as reported elsewhere, one top talent said that they still expected Ronda Rousey to have a big match at WrestleMania,
Jake Hager And Hat Chat With RJ City, Seth Rollins Feels Like Headlining WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 15, 2023:. - Jake Hager was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - On Twitter, Seth Rollins appears to be manifesting a headlining bout for himself at WrestleMania 39. - Bryan Danielson...
Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
WWE Interested In Hikuleo
WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
AKIRA Signs With MLW
MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, And More Legends Announced For 1/23 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (1/23) Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Theodore Long, and more set to appear. RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c)...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16): Blackpool Combat Club, Athena, Willie Mack in Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 16. Matches were taped on January 11 from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi...
Wrestling World Reacts To Jinny's Retirement
The wrestling world comes together for Jinny. Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny retired from active competition on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after spending more than a year away from wrestling. On social media, several of her peers wished her well in her retirement and reacted to the news. You...
Shingo Takagi And Great-O-Khan To Compete In MMA Rules Bout For KOPW Provisional Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Championship against Great-O-Khan in a MMA rules bout at NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the bout, which won the vote against Shingo's proposed stipulation of a 30 count fall match, 60.7% to 39.3%.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 17 Results (1/7): Six Woman Tag Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode seventeen of its show on January 7. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
Backstage News, Producers, On WWE Raw & Smackdown For January 2-6
- Raw Women's Title: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss: Petey Williams. - Music City Street Fight: Elias vs. Solo Sikoa: Abyss. -Kevin Owens & Street Profits vs. Usos & Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan. - Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable: Shane Helms. - Dakota Kai vs. Becky Lynch & Michin: Tyson...
Kevin Nash Recalls Filming For 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures' With Mick Foley
Kevin Nash says he filmed something for WWE's Most Wanted Treasures', and it turned into him insulting the Airbnb they were using. The series premiered on A&E Network in 2021, and the premise centers around a team of collectors and WWE stars searching for lost WWE collectibles. Memorabilia from Mick Foley, Booker T, and Andre the Giant, among other legends, were featured in the first season.
Jade Cargill Doesn't Know What Happened With The Bow Wow Storyline, 'We Moved On'
Jade Cargill addresses the storyline with Bow Wow. At the end of 2022, Bow Wow and Jade Cargill got into a social media exchange that ended up becoming a storyline on television. Cargill confronted Bow Wow backstage at his concert in footage that was used on AEW television and Bow Wow appeared on the screen during the November 30, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, saying that he would see Cargill soon.
