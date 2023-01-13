ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Long-time officer recommended for local Democratic Party board

By Stan Boney
 4 days ago

(WKBN) – Thursday night, the executive committee of the Trumbull County Democratic Party voted to recommend one of its long-time officers to serve on the board of elections.

Kathy DiCristofaro received the recommendation. She’s currently vice chair of the party.

Group looking to charter Warren to file lawsuit

DiCristofaro would replace Diana Marchese, whose four-year term was up.

Final approval lies with the Secretary of State, who typically chooses the party’s recommendation.

Marchese said she wasn’t planning to run but was disappointed that no one ever called and asked if she was interested.

