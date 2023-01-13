The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen from Howland. Krystal Bursey, 17, has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon in the town of Howland. Officials say Krystal told her family she was going to walk to the Dollar General Store in the town of Enfield. She hasn't been seen since.

HOWLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO