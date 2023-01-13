Read full article on original website
Old Town hoops stay hot, sweep Presque Isle doubleheader
OLD TOWN – Old Town Coyotes boys and girls basketball swept their doubleheader with Presque Isle on Saturday with convincing wins. On the girls side, Old Town beat the Wildcats 49-33 to improve to a perfect 12-0 on the season. Presque Isle drops to 6-5. For the boys, they...
Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returns to Brewer in-person
BREWER – For the first time in 3 years, the Stephanie J. Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returned in-person to Brewer High School on Saturday. The event for middle school cheer squads was held across two sessions and featured more than a dozen local schools. The afternoon session featured eight...
Smith nets fifth straight double-double as Maine defeats UMBC
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball improved to 4-0 in America East play as they defeated UMBC on Saturday 71-54. Black Bear sophomore forward Adrianna Smith continued her hot streak as she had a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. This marks her fifth straight double-double and her ninth overall on the year.
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, Maine
Do you want to know where to get that excellent dish? Several restaurants around Bangor have a dish they are famous for statewide. A traditional New England boiled dinner, Yankee pot roast, fiddleheads, or another.
Hermon officials break ground on new athletic complex
HERMON — Braving the weather, Hermon officials were able to break ground and officially kick off its Athletic Complex Improvement Project. “It’s fantastic. It’s been a long, long project up to this point. It’s so satisfying and I cannot wait for everything to be done,” said Steve Thomas, Town Council Chair for Hermon.
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
Corinth family expanding supermarket business in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Corinth family that has owned and operated Whitney’s Family Supermarket for nearly a decade is expanding with a convenience store and gas station in Dover-Foxcroft. Whitney’s Variety, at 251 E. Main St. in Dover-Foxcroft, is already open for gas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year. We now have some more details about why. Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern. Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell,...
Bangor Mall Pokémon tournament
BANGOR — On January 14, Pokémon fans came together at the Bangor Mall to take part in a new annual tournament to celebrate the billion dollar franchise. The event, hosted by the Bangor Comic and Toy Con and Galactic Comics and Collectibles, is both a competition and a place for newcomers to learn how to play the card-trading game.
Maine Man Arrested After Forcing Woman into Van at Target & Taking Off
An absolutely terrifying situation unfolded in Maine yesterday evening that led to a police chase and subsequent arrest. Shoppers at the Target store in Bangor on Saturday say they witnessed a man forcing a woman into a rental van against her will in the parking lot. Bystanders immediately called 911 for help.
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been to the European Market in Bangor, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Baked By Joy. Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.
Downtown Bangor will be home to a new Wabanaki cultural center
BANGOR, Maine — Native tribes have called Maine home for thousands of years, and the nonprofit Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is looking to open a new youth and cultural center in downtown Bangor to help the community better understand the Wabanaki culture. The organization's co-CEO, Lisa Sockabasin, said...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
Penobscot Sheriff Seeks Info About a Missing Howland Teen
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen from Howland. Krystal Bursey, 17, has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon in the town of Howland. Officials say Krystal told her family she was going to walk to the Dollar General Store in the town of Enfield. She hasn't been seen since.
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is in custody after police say he forced a woman into a vehicle in the Target parking lot in Bangor Saturday. Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. in...
Sleet, freezing rain and snow today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day across the region. A coastal low is moving into the region. Snow this morning will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air filters in. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day and taper off overnight. Ice accumulations of up to 0.5″ are possible Downeast and into the Penobscot region. Northern Maine and far eastern Washington county could pick up up to 0.25″ for central Maine.
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
