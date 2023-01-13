Read full article on original website
Related
Last in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The last in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada...
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% above normal
(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% above normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Is California's drought over? Here's what you need to know about rain, snow reservoirs and drought
The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
Risky rescue: California firefighters pluck woman from tree she climbed to escape raging floodwaters
Dramatic video shows a California woman being rescued Friday afternoon after she climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to escape raging floodwaters caused by a powerful atmospheric river storm that dropped torrential rain across the state.
Seven million Californians under flood alert as more rain expected
Seven million people are under a flood alert while parts of California are underwater after a series of storms dumped torrential rain across the state. NBC News’ Dana Griffin reports from Northern California. Jan. 16, 2023.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, SoCal Weather Briefing
• A Flood Advisory has been posted through Tuesday morning for the Coachella Valley as mountain rain runoff may cause street flooding in areas along the Whitewater River and Coachella Storm Water Channel. • A Wind Advisory continues through Tuesday morning for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert...
Storms force California to look harder at capturing rainfall to ease drought
The state’s farms and cities need more water despite recent rain and snow.
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekend
Southern California Weather Force has re-issued the Flood Watch for the coast/basin/valley areas of Southern California, effective now through Monday along with mountain snow at times so read on for details …
California’s next storm problem: Raw sewage and ocean pollution
California’s deadly storms have destroyed piers, flooded communities, and have now sent millions of gallons of raw sewage into the San Francisco Bay.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms drench the state: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
Comments / 1