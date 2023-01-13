ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% above normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% above normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, SoCal Weather Briefing

• A Flood Advisory has been posted through Tuesday morning for the Coachella Valley as mountain rain runoff may cause street flooding in areas along the Whitewater River and Coachella Storm Water Channel. • A Wind Advisory continues through Tuesday morning for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley

(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

