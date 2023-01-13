FULTON, Mo. — Westminster College hosted two Unified Special Olympics Missouri basketball games Saturday afternoon in the Historic Gymnasium on campus. "Now, this has given them the opportunity to see them in our light and really get to know them and know that they are human beings, they are sweet, they are courageous, they are honoring," said Anna Diggs, a paraprofessional, and coach for the Tipton Unified Cardinals.

FULTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO