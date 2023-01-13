Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Columbia NAACP celebrates 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' themed MLK Day
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s achievements, life, and legacy in two ceremonies on Monday. NAACP members, friends, and Columbia leadership gathered at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial at Battle Garden to...
krcgtv.com
Man dies after cement truck overturns in Boone County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A mid-Missouri man is dead after a cement truck overturned near Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Troy Boshears of Paris, Missouri, was driving on Route Z near North Liddell Lane around 12:20 Monday afternoon when his cement truck traveled off the right side of the road and began to overturn.
krcgtv.com
Champions crowned at California, South Callaway tournaments
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A busy week of high school basketball tournament action came to an end with championship games Saturday night. The Fulton Hornets claimed the championship of the California Tournament with a 71-65 win over Southern Boone. Fulton senior Walker Gohring scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.
krcgtv.com
Boston keeps No. 1 South Carolina perfect in 81-50 win over Missouri
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley accepts that Aliyah Boston's decorated career at South Carolina is steadily coming to an end. So the Gamecocks coach plans to enjoy every moment Boston has left on the court. The 6-foot-5 senior had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1...
krcgtv.com
Florida beats No. 20 Mizzou behind Castleton's double-double
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Todd Golden is growing a beard and insists it has nothing to do with his team’s winning streak. Regardless, he’s unlikely to shave before the Gators’ next game. Colin Castleton had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double...
krcgtv.com
Westminster College hosts Unified Special Olympics basketball games
FULTON, Mo. — Westminster College hosted two Unified Special Olympics Missouri basketball games Saturday afternoon in the Historic Gymnasium on campus. "Now, this has given them the opportunity to see them in our light and really get to know them and know that they are human beings, they are sweet, they are courageous, they are honoring," said Anna Diggs, a paraprofessional, and coach for the Tipton Unified Cardinals.
krcgtv.com
What should your New Year's health goals look like? One FNP explains the 'dos and don'ts'
HOLTS SUMMIT — A new year means new resolutions for many, but the 'dos and don'ts' of staying healthy can be very overwhelming. With so many check-ins, sticking to health goals for another year can take a lot of work. At the SSM Health Medical Group Clinic in Holts Summit, Family Nurse Practitioner Renee Riedel said consistency and prevention are crucial to seeing results.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
