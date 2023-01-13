HANCOCK--A garage and home in Hancock County were destroyed by a fire earlier today. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a fully involved structure fire at 26 Horsing Around Way, located off Washington Junction Road, just before 7 a.m. Fire Chief Chris Holmes says when crews arrived they garage was in flames. Holmes says the wind caused that fire to spread to the home which was approximately four feet away.

HANCOCK, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO