John Bapst boys hoops breaks four-game skid with win over Bucksport
BANGOR – John Bapst Crusaders boys basketball defeated Bucksport 48-42 Saturday in what was a back-and-forth affair. The lead would be traded multiple times throughout the game, but Bapst would charge late and get the win by two possessions to break their four-game losing streak. The win puts the...
Old Town hoops stay hot, sweep Presque Isle doubleheader
OLD TOWN – Old Town Coyotes boys and girls basketball swept their doubleheader with Presque Isle on Saturday with convincing wins. On the girls side, Old Town beat the Wildcats 49-33 to improve to a perfect 12-0 on the season. Presque Isle drops to 6-5. For the boys, they...
Smith nets fifth straight double-double as Maine defeats UMBC
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball improved to 4-0 in America East play as they defeated UMBC on Saturday 71-54. Black Bear sophomore forward Adrianna Smith continued her hot streak as she had a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. This marks her fifth straight double-double and her ninth overall on the year.
Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returns to Brewer in-person
BREWER – For the first time in 3 years, the Stephanie J. Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returned in-person to Brewer High School on Saturday. The event for middle school cheer squads was held across two sessions and featured more than a dozen local schools. The afternoon session featured eight...
Hermon officials break ground on new athletic complex
HERMON — Braving the weather, Hermon officials were able to break ground and officially kick off its Athletic Complex Improvement Project. “It’s fantastic. It’s been a long, long project up to this point. It’s so satisfying and I cannot wait for everything to be done,” said Steve Thomas, Town Council Chair for Hermon.
Bangor Mall Pokémon tournament
BANGOR — On January 14, Pokémon fans came together at the Bangor Mall to take part in a new annual tournament to celebrate the billion dollar franchise. The event, hosted by the Bangor Comic and Toy Con and Galactic Comics and Collectibles, is both a competition and a place for newcomers to learn how to play the card-trading game.
Authorities ask for publics help to locate missing teen
HOWLAND — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Krystal Bursey. She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 in the Town of Howland. Krystal told her family she was walking to the Dollar General Store in...
Bangor Dowtown Parking Ban in effect tonight
BANGOR– There will be a Downtown Parking Ban in effect starting at 11:00 pm tonight, January 16, 2023, through 6:00 am tomorrow, January 17, 2023, to allow for road treatment and removal operations. During a parking ban, vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking...
Crews called to structure fire in Hancock
HANCOCK--A garage and home in Hancock County were destroyed by a fire earlier today. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a fully involved structure fire at 26 Horsing Around Way, located off Washington Junction Road, just before 7 a.m. Fire Chief Chris Holmes says when crews arrived they garage was in flames. Holmes says the wind caused that fire to spread to the home which was approximately four feet away.
Upland Guide School
AUGUSTA — Two former police officers are teaching Mainers how to start their own businesses right out of the woods…. Five years ago, Dave Tyrol and Michael Tuminaro started helping people discover the beauty of Maine’s outdoors as licensed guides and for the past two they’ve been teaching others how they can do it too.
Four men arrested in drug investigation
AUBURN — Auburn police arrested four men as part of an ongoing drug investigation Monday morning. Officers served a search warrant at 14 Lake Auburn Avenue around 2 a.m. During the search, officers and detectives seized nearly 14 ounces of meth, more than four ounces of crack cocaine, four ounces of cocaine hydrochloride, and nearly 15 grams of fentanyl.
Warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR — Warming centers across Bangor are opening their doors for those in need. For the third winter in a row, the Mansion Church on Center Street is offering a place for people to get out of the cold. According to Mansion Church Pastor Terry Dinkins, the church also...
