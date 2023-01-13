Read full article on original website
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Crash leaves motorcyclist dead on 183 in Bedford
BEDFORD, Texas - A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford Saturday night. The wreck happened just after 10 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 183, near the Forest Ridge Drive exit. Responding officers found that there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
fox4news.com
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
fox4news.com
Dallas councilman hires private company to help residents with overflowing trash bins
DALLAS - Six weeks after the city of Dallas changed its trash pickup routes, garbage cans are still overflowing for some residents. One city council member decided to take matters into his own hands and hired a private company to help pick up the city's slack. Trash pickup delays are...
fox4news.com
Cut found in fencing of 2nd enclosure at Dallas Zoo, police say
DALLAS - Police said another cut in the fencing was discovered at a second animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo as they were investigating how a clouded leopard was able to get out of its enclosure. Operations returned to normal Saturday, just a day after police said someone intentionally cut...
fox4news.com
Shooting in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others in serious condition
DALLAS - Dallas police said one person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a shooting early Saturday morning. It happened at about 4 a.m., at a home in the 1000 block of Elsbeth Avenue, near Beckley Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Responding officers found three people who...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth men accused of smuggling illegal immigrants arrested near Mexico border
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border who were reportedly trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in their trunk. These arrests happened on Wednesday, when a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 277 in Val Verde County.
fox4news.com
Girl fatally shoots boy at Dallas apartment complex after retrieving gun, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a girl fatally shot a boy after getting a gun and firing a shot at another girl she was fighting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. The initial investigation found...
fox4news.com
2 arrested for murder at Irving apartments
IRVING, Texas - Irving police have arrested two people accused of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, 20, have both been charged with capital murder in this case. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday,...
fox4news.com
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
fox4news.com
Buc-ee's to open location off I-35 in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas - Buc-ee’s announced it will soon be breaking ground on a new travel center in Hillsboro. The location will be on State Highway 177, near where I-35 forks off to head into Dallas and Fort Worth. The groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, January 24. The official opening...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
fox4news.com
Family of slain Dallas boy, 11, pleads for people to stop the violence
DALLAS - The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed in East Oak Cliff Sunday pleads for people to stop the violence. D’evan McFall was shot Sunday afternoon. He was an innocent bystander when a gun was fired during a fight between two girls. It’s still unclear where...
fox4news.com
Man crashes on I-35 while driving to hospital after being shot
DALLAS - Dallas police said they had to shut down part of I-35 to investigate after a shooting victim crashed while driving to a hospital early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 2 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the interstate, near Empire Central Place. First responders found a...
fox4news.com
Thieves break into Town East Mall to steal $2 million in jewelry, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite police say thieves broke into a jewelry store at Town East Mall this weekend and got away with at least $2 million worth of merchandise. Investigators say the thieves first broke into a former Sears building on Saturday and then broke through a concrete wall and busted out sheetrock to get into the American Jewelers next door.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police credit the public with helping them ID, find serial armed robbery suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said several tips came in last week identifying the man suspected of several armed robberies, and even more came in revealing where he might be staying. On Saturday, SWAT units were called in and he was taken into custody, along with his older...
fox4news.com
Family of man who worked at UNT hoping for answers in his murder
DENTON, Texas - Family members of 43-year-old Cory Johnson are trying to figure out why he was shot and killed inside his apartment in Denton Wednesday night. "In our minds, you know, there’s no scenario that would lead to something like this because of who he was," Cory’s uncle, Michael Johnson, said. "He just loved people."
fox4news.com
High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests
DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
fox4news.com
Serial armed robbery suspect accused of killing dog during robbery arrested in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested an 18-year-old serial armed robbery suspect who is also accused of shooting and killing a dog during one of the robberies. Donovin Copeland was arrested Saturday, along with his brother, 21-year-old Billy Don Copeland. Police said detectives got information from the...
fox4news.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD MLK Oratory Competition winner calls for unity and action
The winner of a local oratory competition to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. issues a call for unity and action. T.L. Marsalis Elementary Steam Academy fifth grader Zihair Douglas won the competition and joined Good Day to share what he learned.
