ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Crash leaves motorcyclist dead on 183 in Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas - A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford Saturday night. The wreck happened just after 10 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 183, near the Forest Ridge Drive exit. Responding officers found that there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
BEDFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
fox4news.com

Cut found in fencing of 2nd enclosure at Dallas Zoo, police say

DALLAS - Police said another cut in the fencing was discovered at a second animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo as they were investigating how a clouded leopard was able to get out of its enclosure. Operations returned to normal Saturday, just a day after police said someone intentionally cut...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested for murder at Irving apartments

IRVING, Texas - Irving police have arrested two people accused of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, 20, have both been charged with capital murder in this case. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday,...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County

FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Buc-ee's to open location off I-35 in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas - Buc-ee’s announced it will soon be breaking ground on a new travel center in Hillsboro. The location will be on State Highway 177, near where I-35 forks off to head into Dallas and Fort Worth. The groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, January 24. The official opening...
HILLSBORO, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man crashes on I-35 while driving to hospital after being shot

DALLAS - Dallas police said they had to shut down part of I-35 to investigate after a shooting victim crashed while driving to a hospital early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 2 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the interstate, near Empire Central Place. First responders found a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Thieves break into Town East Mall to steal $2 million in jewelry, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite police say thieves broke into a jewelry store at Town East Mall this weekend and got away with at least $2 million worth of merchandise. Investigators say the thieves first broke into a former Sears building on Saturday and then broke through a concrete wall and busted out sheetrock to get into the American Jewelers next door.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Family of man who worked at UNT hoping for answers in his murder

DENTON, Texas - Family members of 43-year-old Cory Johnson are trying to figure out why he was shot and killed inside his apartment in Denton Wednesday night. "In our minds, you know, there’s no scenario that would lead to something like this because of who he was," Cory’s uncle, Michael Johnson, said. "He just loved people."
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests

DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy