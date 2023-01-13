ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theperrynews.com

Rehabbed bald eagle to be released Sunday at Kuehn near Redfield

The Dallas County Conservation Board invites all lovers of nature to attend the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle into the Dallas County wilderness. The release will occur from 1-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Kuehn Conservation Area near Redfield. Kay Neumann, director of Saving Our Avian Resources...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

O. Keith Bowman of Des Moines

O. Keith Bowman’s motto in life was “It’s an adventure!” His earthly adventures ended Dec. 29, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, when he passed away at the age of 90 from heart failure. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Keith was...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Snow returns to Iowa Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch likely

Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa. After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

January Antlerless Season underway

(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Students' quick thinking helped school bus driver during medical episode

LAKE CITY, Iowa — Quick-thinking siblings helped a school bus driver suffering from a minor stroke Wednesday, as nearly a dozen students were on the bus near Lake City. Bill Hungate had driven the route for about ten years, and as he suffered a medical emergency, a brother and sister recognized the problem and stepped in to help.
LAKE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel

AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus

A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
NASHVILLE, TN
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January16

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Ada Schauer of Adel was traveling in the 27000 block of El Paso Avenue when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,500. Jan. 15, 2023. Pamela Crawford, 69, of 4208 64th St.,...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy