Rehabbed bald eagle to be released Sunday at Kuehn near Redfield
The Dallas County Conservation Board invites all lovers of nature to attend the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle into the Dallas County wilderness. The release will occur from 1-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Kuehn Conservation Area near Redfield. Kay Neumann, director of Saving Our Avian Resources...
A Woman at Iowa Funeral Home Thought to Be Dead, Now is Not
When someone is taken to a funeral home deceased, you expect that's the end of the story. However, in this case, it is only the beginning. There is a report out of Iowa where a woman was taken to a funeral home believed to be dead. Now, it's believed that she's very much alive.
Iowa Woman Celebrates 21st Birthday, Wins BIG with First Lottery Ticket
There are great birthday gifts, and then there's this. Destiny Lawson of Pella, in Marion County in central Iowa, turned 21 last week. A couple of days afterward she decided now that she could actually purchase a lottery ticket for the first time (you must be 21 in Iowa), she'd do just that.
O. Keith Bowman of Des Moines
O. Keith Bowman’s motto in life was “It’s an adventure!” His earthly adventures ended Dec. 29, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, when he passed away at the age of 90 from heart failure. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Keith was...
Snow returns to Iowa Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch likely
Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa. After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy […]
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
Iowa State Fair announces new CEO and Fair Manager
The Iowa State Fair announced on Friday that they have hired a new CEO and Fair Manager.
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
Students' quick thinking helped school bus driver during medical episode
LAKE CITY, Iowa — Quick-thinking siblings helped a school bus driver suffering from a minor stroke Wednesday, as nearly a dozen students were on the bus near Lake City. Bill Hungate had driven the route for about ten years, and as he suffered a medical emergency, a brother and sister recognized the problem and stepped in to help.
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus
A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January16
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Ada Schauer of Adel was traveling in the 27000 block of El Paso Avenue when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,500. Jan. 15, 2023. Pamela Crawford, 69, of 4208 64th St.,...
