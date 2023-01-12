Read full article on original website
8 Best Sailing Games
There is no feeling quite like sailing the high seas. Movies like Pirates of the Caribbean are seemingly responsible for instilling the need for adventure among the ocean waves in the general public, The desire to smell the salty ocean air and hear the sails flapping in the wind was certainly planted in me at a young age, and thankfully there are plenty of games to provide for that calling.
Rokaplay announces Steam Game Fest for Cozy and Friendly games
Rokaplay, an indie developer based in Germany, has just revealed they plan to host a big Steam event featuring a variety of cozy and family-friendly titles. Rokaplay’s official site reinforces they are inspired by Nintendo, and they intend to continue expanding their own friendly library accordingly. Now, they’re going...
How to Farm in Roblox The Survival Game
Roblox The Survival Game will have you looking to survive in a medieval world! You will need to find food, build shelter, form kingdoms with other players to keep yourself alive. Make sure to keep alert, because not all players are friendly and they might be part of other kingdoms. If you want to learn how to farm, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Best Reflections in Ice Decks for Clash Royale
Clash Royale is holding the Reflections in Ice Challenge event, and players will need to build themselves a deck from a variety of select cards that fit this theme. If you don’t fancy yourself much of a deck builder, the never fear, because we’ve got a list of options that you can take into battle!
Genshin Impact finally releases Dehya and Mika’s drip marketing
Genshin Impact does not disappoint when it comes to teasing upcoming playable characters. In today’s drip marketing, Dehya and Mika, two upcoming playable characters, have been featured in Genshin Impact’s official post, boasting their amazing character design. Although both characters had already made an appearance in earlier quests, the drip marketing posts have generated further excitement for fans.
Top 12 things to put in a room in Minecraft
While Minecraft is at its heart a survival game, it is also a whole lot more! Once you’ve got yourself a base that is pretty much self-sufficient and you are thriving, you will likely turn your attention to decorating your builds. If that’s the case and you are hard up for ideas, we’ve got a list of different items that you can add to your rooms that will make them pop!
Shindo Life Espada Private Server Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Shindo Life is a massive game with a bunch of different modes and areas to explore. The map features a wide selection of areas, which means you might be competing against other players for certain hard to find items. If you’re looking to trackdown something from Espada in the game, we have a list of lucky PS codes for you to use so that you can cycle through them and not have to compete over that item you’ve been looking to get!
Hyenas trailer teases new map “We Took Manhattan”
Hyenas, an upcoming multiplayer shooter from developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA, has just released a new trailer featuring a first look at their upcoming map We Took Manhattan. Hyenas has no release date confirmed yet, but We Took Manhattan will be available for alpha PC players on January 20th, at 12 PM eastern time. Here’s the new walkthrough of Hyena’s sci-fi map:
Warhammer 40k: Warpforge releases new Steam demo trailer
Warhammer 40k: Warpforge, an upcoming digital card game set in the popular fantasy franchise, has released a new trailer ahead of this week’s upcoming Steam demo. The demo will be available between January 19th and January 22nd on Steam, featuring the Necrons faction. Here’s the full trailer:. Warhammer...
How to get to Doodle World in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! With new additions to the game, comes many questions on how things work. If you want to know how to get to Doodle World in the game, we’ll tell you how to do it in this guide.
Indie platformer Mrs. Cat Between Worlds launches tomorrow
Mrs. Cat Between Worlds, a space cat 2D platformer from publisher Ratalaika Games, has just announced that it will launch tomorrow. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation 5. Here’s the tweet from Ratalaika Games’ official feed:. Ratalaika Games has a...
Elder Scrolls Oblivion remake with Skyrim engine set for 2025
The Elder Scrolls Skyblivion, an upcoming fan remake of Elder Scrolls Oblivion using the Skyrim engine, has officially announced plans for a release sometime in 2025. The release window was accompanied by a trailer, teasing epic footage of the remake, which the TESRenewal modding group has been working on since 2012:
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announces upcoming Unrivaled Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid event
Game Freak has prepared yet another time-limited 7-star or Black Crystal Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This time, Pokémon trainers will get a chance to battle and get a Greninja with the Mightiest Mark. Greninja is rarely encountered in Paldea, and the Greninja that appears during this event has Poison as its Tera Type, making it both a formidable opponent and a powerful ally.
Monster Hunt Simulator Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Monster Hunt Simulator is an experience developed by Catbro for the platform. In this game, you will be hunting down monsters and looking to earn currency to obtain upgrades to your character. As you slay various enemies, you will unlock new worlds that you can explore and hunt within. Upgrade your gear and become more powerful, and see if you can slay all the game has to offer!
The remake of the arcade classic, THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD, is coming to PlayStation 5 on January 20th
The House of the Dead: Remake is a classic arcade rail shooter developed by MegaPixel Studio and published by Forever Entertainment. It is a remastered version of the game that was introduced in 1996 on the arcade platform. The game features a completely new entourage and gameplay adjustments to bring it up to date with the standards of modern gaming platforms.
