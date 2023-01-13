Read full article on original website
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
Classes in Selma City Schools to Be Remote This Week as Tornado Recovery Continues
Students in Selma City Schools will take classes remotely this week due to the devastating tornado that hit the city last Thursday. Schools were closed last Friday and were closed today for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. It had been hoped they would reopen on Tuesday. The school...
NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia
National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
Hale Co. community, students unite for tornado cleanup effort
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Hale County, people from all walks of life came together and put in practice what it means to serve on this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The community joined to help clean up a property struck hard by last week’s tornado. You name them, they were here. High school students, football players, a coach and retirees pitched in to give Tom Paige a helping hand.
FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
Ways you can help the victims of Jan. 12′s deadly tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA RELIEF DRIVE. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation...
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported
Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries, some of which Perkins described as "significant." The Selma City Council met Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a...
Autauga County officials are keeping eye on Debris Removal; School Bus Routes expected to run Normally Tuesday
Autauga County public school students are set to return to regular classes Tuesday. Autauga County School Supt. Tim Tidmore says it is hoped that by that time, bus schedules will be running as normal. There is still an area of concern in the hardest hit areas of Marbury, as many emergency and utility vehicles are still in place. Monday is the Martin Luther King Day holiday, and students will be out of school.
Hale County EMA assessing damage after 2 tornadoes
Recovery efforts are underway in Hale County. EMA officials tell CBS 42 two tornadoes touched down in two cities Thursday.
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
7 dead following Autauga County tornado
The Autauga County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that seven people died after being hit by a tornado Thursday afternoon.
Tornado relief efforts on Sunday; Listing of food, services available
Here are food and help opportunities available on Sunday, Jan. 15 for those impacted by Thursday's tornado:. Houston Park Church of Christ - Service at 10 a.m., breakfast from 8-10 a.m., lunch from 11-1, dinner 3-5 p.m. at 2 Crescent Hill Drive. Vaughan Regional Medical will provide BBQ lunch outside...
FEMA declares Dallas, Autauga counties as federal disaster areas, making federal dollars available for recovery
FEMA announced Sunday that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12, 2023. The President's action makes federal...
Governor Ivey to survey storm damage in Dallas and Autauga Counties
DALLAS AND AUTAUGA COUNTIES, Ala. (WPMI) — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will travel to both Dallas and Autauga counties to survey storm damage resulting from yesterday’s devastating weather systems. The governor will travel to Selma first. She will survey damage from the helicopter before landing. Once arriving...
Updated: Tornado confirmed in Perry County
A tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service to be moving in a northeastern direction in Perry County. The Perry County Emergency Management says that a tornado warning is in effect northwest of Marion and in Marengo County that could affect southwestern Perry County. All storm shelters are open.
