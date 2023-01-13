Despite her fondness for assembling tiny bookcases, wee cabinets, bitty chairs, and teensy tombstones, Meghan Smith is not interested in dolls. The 39-year-old has been making miniature houses and housewares for three decades, and although some of her first works were rooms made out of tissue boxes for her Barbies, her motives for making intricate, collectable furniture and décor are different now. “I’m in it for the aesthetic,” she says. “I want people to look at the sanding marks on my furniture and imagine where a person’s hands would have rubbed on it. I like things that have a frozen-moment-in-time look, as if somebody just left a room.”

