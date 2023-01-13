Read full article on original website
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
foxbangor.com
Engstrom reacts to losing streak, 25 years of Maine women’s hockey
ORONO – Maine women’s hockey has lost four straight games since returning from holiday break. Even more jarring, in all but one of those games the Black Bears held a lead at one point. First-year head coach Molly Engstrom already has some big wins under her belt, and...
foxbangor.com
John Bapst boys hoops breaks four-game skid with win over Bucksport
BANGOR – John Bapst Crusaders boys basketball defeated Bucksport 48-42 Saturday in what was a back-and-forth affair. The lead would be traded multiple times throughout the game, but Bapst would charge late and get the win by two possessions to break their four-game losing streak. The win puts the...
foxbangor.com
Smith nets fifth straight double-double as Maine defeats UMBC
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball improved to 4-0 in America East play as they defeated UMBC on Saturday 71-54. Black Bear sophomore forward Adrianna Smith continued her hot streak as she had a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. This marks her fifth straight double-double and her ninth overall on the year.
foxbangor.com
Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returns to Brewer in-person
BREWER – For the first time in 3 years, the Stephanie J. Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returned in-person to Brewer High School on Saturday. The event for middle school cheer squads was held across two sessions and featured more than a dozen local schools. The afternoon session featured eight...
foxbangor.com
Hermon officials break ground on new athletic complex
HERMON — Braving the weather, Hermon officials were able to break ground and officially kick off its Athletic Complex Improvement Project. “It’s fantastic. It’s been a long, long project up to this point. It’s so satisfying and I cannot wait for everything to be done,” said Steve Thomas, Town Council Chair for Hermon.
mainebiz.biz
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
observer-me.com
Corinth family expanding supermarket business in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Corinth family that has owned and operated Whitney’s Family Supermarket for nearly a decade is expanding with a convenience store and gas station in Dover-Foxcroft. Whitney’s Variety, at 251 E. Main St. in Dover-Foxcroft, is already open for gas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, Maine
Do you want to know where to get that excellent dish? Several restaurants around Bangor have a dish they are famous for statewide. A traditional New England boiled dinner, Yankee pot roast, fiddleheads, or another.
Significant Ice and Sleet Forecast for Downeast Maine through Monday Evening
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency along with the National Weather Service are warning of a significant ice and sleet storm Sunday night into Monday evening. They are warning of power/cable outages as a result of downed lines and branches, extremely poor road conditions, all due to up to 3/4 –inch of ice and gusting winds.
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
Down East
The Most Beautiful Furniture Crafted in Brewer is Three Inches Tall
Despite her fondness for assembling tiny bookcases, wee cabinets, bitty chairs, and teensy tombstones, Meghan Smith is not interested in dolls. The 39-year-old has been making miniature houses and housewares for three decades, and although some of her first works were rooms made out of tissue boxes for her Barbies, her motives for making intricate, collectable furniture and décor are different now. “I’m in it for the aesthetic,” she says. “I want people to look at the sanding marks on my furniture and imagine where a person’s hands would have rubbed on it. I like things that have a frozen-moment-in-time look, as if somebody just left a room.”
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Dowtown Parking Ban in effect tonight
BANGOR– There will be a Downtown Parking Ban in effect starting at 11:00 pm tonight, January 16, 2023, through 6:00 am tomorrow, January 17, 2023, to allow for road treatment and removal operations. During a parking ban, vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking...
foxbangor.com
Upland Guide School
AUGUSTA — Two former police officers are teaching Mainers how to start their own businesses right out of the woods…. Five years ago, Dave Tyrol and Michael Tuminaro started helping people discover the beauty of Maine’s outdoors as licensed guides and for the past two they’ve been teaching others how they can do it too.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
wabi.tv
Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine. The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge. It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into...
wabi.tv
‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been to the European Market in Bangor, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Baked By Joy. Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
