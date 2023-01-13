Expert discusses protecting your trip with travel insurance

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Wedding industry back in business in time for 2023
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The wedding industry is continuing to grow post-pandemic as future newlyweds look to get hitched in 2023. Western Mass News stopped by the Springfield Bridal Expo to see how couples are planning their wedding. “Couples getting married, when they come down to the expo, are...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
westernmassnews.com
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police cracking down on illegal dumping at Bear Hole
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is cracking down on illegal dumping at a local reservoir by using trail cameras to catch the culprits. Illegal dumping and littering are two problems that can be found at the Bear Hole Reservoir. Now, the police and the West...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
westernmassnews.com
Hoophall Classic providing boost to downtown Springfield business
Hoophall Classic providing boost to downtown Springfield business
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, the MassMutual Center held Springfield's 10th annual citywide celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a man was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a shooting from back in 2021, and the bridge that carries I-391 Northbound and Southbound over city streets in Holyoke will be fully closed starting tomorrow. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to house fire on College St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday morning, fire crews battled a house fire on College Street. When our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene, massive flames were coming from the roof and the sides. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire started on the 3rd floor...
westernmassnews.com
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
westernmassnews.com
A Chilly And Breezy Sunday Gives Way To Warmer Temps With Rain Likely By Late Week - clipped version
A Chilly And Breezy Sunday Gives Way To Warmer Temps With Rain Likely By Late Week - clipped version
westernmassnews.com
Chilly With Cloudy To Start, Warmer With Sun To End The Holiday Weekend - clipped version
Chilly With Cloudy To Start, Warmer With Sun To End The Holiday Weekend - clipped version
westernmassnews.com
Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman
Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman
westernmassnews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
westernmassnews.com
Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Foster Memorial Church in Springfield held their monthly outreach Drive-In Collection of Donations Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot on Wilbraham Road. Organizers collected non-perishable food for the emergency food cupboard of the Open Pantry in addition to coats and jackets...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke 7th grader awake after 2 cardiac arrests, 4 days in medically-induced coma
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke seventh grader is now out of her medically induced coma nearly a week after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes and now, Western Mass News is getting answers on the importance of a technique used to save her life. After Nevaeh Vieira spent four...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the annual Hoophall Classic is underway this weekend at Springfield College, the Springfield Jewish Community Center has announced recovery and renovation plans following a fire in November, and the Springfield Bridal Expo has been in full swing all weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
