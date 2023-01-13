Read full article on original website
Frederick County Public Schools unveils FY24 $933 million budget
FCPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson formulated her recommended Fiscal Year 2024 budget Monday with a focus on the direct needs of students and staff in a growing school system.
Health care premiums increasing: how much more DMV residents will pay
Some people may see more money being taken from their paychecks for health coverage this year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/money/health-care-premiums-increasing-how-much-more-dmv-residents-will-pay/. Health care premiums increasing: how much more DMV …. Some people may see more money being taken from their paychecks for health coverage this year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/money/health-care-premiums-increasing-how-much-more-dmv-residents-will-pay/. Frederick...
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime
WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
On MLK Day, Gov. Elect Moore Calls on Maryland to be ‘The State of Service’
Two days before his inauguration, Governor-Elect Wes Moore spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day traveling throughout the Maryland to see firsthand what some volunteers were doing. Moore stopped at Interfaith Works in Silver Spring, helped serve food and briefly chatted with volunteers who were painting walls where homeless people sleep or filling bags with toiletries.
Metro holds emergency board meeting on safety
WASHINGTON - Metro officials are set to hold an emergency board executive meeting on Sunday, according to an official release. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a release Sunday morning that the board is set to discuss, "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety."
Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition
DC International School (DCI) in Northwest is hosting a robotics competition this weekend for middle and high school students from across the DMV. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the school to check out the event.
Student teacher’s ‘inappropriate’ lesson had children acting as slaves, landowners
Parents of fifth grade students in Centreville, Virginia, learned this week that in teaching their kids about slavery, a student teacher chose to have the children play slaves and landowners. The Fairfax County school system is addressing the inappropriate lesson. In a letter home to parents, Centreville Elementary School Principal...
Stimulus 2023: Tax relief application for Fairfax seniors and disabled residents to be sent this week
Senior citizens and disabled residents of Fairfax County can expect to receive an application for real estate and vehicle tax relief for 2022 in the mail sometime this week.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
Fairfax County considers updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - There are certain residential roads drivers aren’t allowed to turn on during rush hour in Fairfax County. The goal is to mitigate traffic during morning and evening commute times. However, now there is a new proposal that would allow an exception to the rule so...
MCPS Announces New Color Coded System to Identify Weather-Related Closures, Delays, or Possible Shifts to Virtual Instruction
MCPS has sent a letter providing an update to the community of the new process for informing the community when weather requires an operational status change and when a closure might justify a shift to virtual instruction. The color-coded messages and additional information can be seen in the full letter below:
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich: COVID-19 Community Status and More
The most important data point we have consistently monitored since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis is the stress that our hospitals are experiencing due to significant increase in patients who need care. When our hospitals are too overwhelmed, patients have to deal with long delays before receiving care or getting a beds when they have urgent needs. I think about what happened to former Councilmember Craig Rice’s mother last year after suffering a heart attack and worry about how many more families have gone through something similar. Our ambulance turn-around times at the hospital have slowed down, potentially taking lifesaving services off the street for longer periods of time.
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
Md. high school investigating after video shows student bullying classmate with special needs
Officials at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating after a video showing a student bullying a classmate with special needs and using racial slurs was widely shared with students and staff earlier this week. The video was shared via AirDrop on Tuesday afternoon with...
Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code
WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
Md. teacher ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos in email to students
An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, teacher won’t face criminal charges after sending a lewd email to students. On Friday, administrators at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent an email to students’ families acknowledging that an employee sent sexually explicit images in an email to the entire student body.
MoCo’s First Full-Time Comedy Club to Launch January 20 In Gaithersburg; 50% of Proceeds Go to Local Charities
On January 20 ‘Give a Hoot’ comedy club, the first ever full-time comedy club in Montgomery County, will launch at La Mexicana in Gaithersburg with a twofold mission: to show patrons a great time, and to give back to the local community. According to the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, ‘Give a Hoot’ will give 50% of its proceeds to local charities. In addition to comedy shows, the club will also feature murder mystery and hypnotist acts.
CalvertHealth Names Melissa Hall New Chief Nursing Officer
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – CalvertHealth is pleased to announce Melissa Hall, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP has been selected as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Clinical Affairs. Hall had more than 20 years experience as a bedside nurse and family nurse practitioner before transitioning to nurse informatics and healthcare administration.
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
