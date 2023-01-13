ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

dcnewsnow.com

Health care premiums increasing: how much more DMV residents will pay

Some people may see more money being taken from their paychecks for health coverage this year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/money/health-care-premiums-increasing-how-much-more-dmv-residents-will-pay/. Health care premiums increasing: how much more DMV …. Some people may see more money being taken from their paychecks for health coverage this year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/money/health-care-premiums-increasing-how-much-more-dmv-residents-will-pay/. Frederick...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime

WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

On MLK Day, Gov. Elect Moore Calls on Maryland to be ‘The State of Service’

Two days before his inauguration, Governor-Elect Wes Moore spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day traveling throughout the Maryland to see firsthand what some volunteers were doing. Moore stopped at Interfaith Works in Silver Spring, helped serve food and briefly chatted with volunteers who were painting walls where homeless people sleep or filling bags with toiletries.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Metro holds emergency board meeting on safety

WASHINGTON - Metro officials are set to hold an emergency board executive meeting on Sunday, according to an official release. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a release Sunday morning that the board is set to discuss, "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety."
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition

DC International School (DCI) in Northwest is hosting a robotics competition this weekend for middle and high school students from across the DMV. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the school to check out the event.
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich: COVID-19 Community Status and More

The most important data point we have consistently monitored since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis is the stress that our hospitals are experiencing due to significant increase in patients who need care. When our hospitals are too overwhelmed, patients have to deal with long delays before receiving care or getting a beds when they have urgent needs. I think about what happened to former Councilmember Craig Rice’s mother last year after suffering a heart attack and worry about how many more families have gone through something similar. Our ambulance turn-around times at the hospital have slowed down, potentially taking lifesaving services off the street for longer periods of time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code

WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MoCo’s First Full-Time Comedy Club to Launch January 20 In Gaithersburg; 50% of Proceeds Go to Local Charities

On January 20 ‘Give a Hoot’ comedy club, the first ever full-time comedy club in Montgomery County, will launch at La Mexicana in Gaithersburg with a twofold mission: to show patrons a great time, and to give back to the local community. According to the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, ‘Give a Hoot’ will give 50% of its proceeds to local charities. In addition to comedy shows, the club will also feature murder mystery and hypnotist acts.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

CalvertHealth Names Melissa Hall New Chief Nursing Officer

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – CalvertHealth is pleased to announce Melissa Hall, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP has been selected as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Clinical Affairs. Hall had more than 20 years experience as a bedside nurse and family nurse practitioner before transitioning to nurse informatics and healthcare administration.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE

