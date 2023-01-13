Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU gymnastics secures narrow revenge win over Western Michigan
Illinois State gymnastics avenged its season-opening loss to Western Michigan with a 193.875-193.850 win over the Broncos Sunday at CEFCU Arena. The teams started the day even, tying at 48.700 on the vault in the first rotation. However, ISU swept the podium as Nirel Bart-Williams and Jaye Mack tied for first with scores of 9.825.
Five things to know ahead of ISU women's basketball's matchup with Belmont
After picking up its third-straight win Thursday, Illinois State women’s basketball will look to go undefeated on its four-game road trip when it goes toe-to-toe with Belmont at 2 p.m. Sunday. Here are five things to know before the Redbirds take on the Bruins at Curb Event Center Arena:
ISU gymnastics falls to Lindenwood in home opener
Illinois State gymnastics' wins in the vault and floor events were not enough to overcome a 1.35-point defeat on the bars as ISU lost 194.525-194.125 to Lindenwood Friday at CEFCU Arena. "When [you] have three gymnasts fall on an event (bars), you really put yourself in a hole," ISU head...
An election reflection: ISU's Center for Civic Engagement director Strzepek emphasizes community
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, Illinois State University held several events encouraging students to register to vote and learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballot in 2022. Coordinating and organizing all of those events was the work of ISU’s Director of the Center for...
ISU issues emergency alert for campus power outage, multiple buildings closed
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert due to a power outage at multiple buildings across campus just after 2 p.m. Monday. According to the alert, electricians are already working to restore power. Fell, DeGarmo and Julian Halls still do not have electricity. An update to the emergency alert stated...
Second cannabis dispensary proposed to open in Bloomington-Normal
A second cannabis dispensary in Bloomington-Normal will potentially open in the place of a restaurant. WGLT reports that High Haven is looking to take the space of Mandarin Garden, a Chinese restaurant that has been in business since 1990. The Normal Zone Board of Appeals will hear a proposal from...
