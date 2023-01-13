ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
Teen shootings should alarm us all: Ken Wood

Guest columnist Ken Wood is a former journalist, Bowling Green State University graduate and director of communications for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. A few years ago, I visited a 14-year-old boy in the hospital. He had undergone surgery after being shot four times in the leg while...
Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
