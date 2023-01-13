OCEANO, Calif. – Oceano is on alert. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation order for all areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek channel for one mile and west of Highway 1. The County Office of Emergency Services first issued evacuations last Wednesday. “With continued storms, we left the evacuation orders in place out of The post Evacuation order South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee still in effect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO