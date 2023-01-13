Read full article on original website
Destructive storm just pounded SLO County. How does it compare to major storms of the past?
Severe storms in 1969, 1973 and 1995 all left their mark on San Luis Obispo County.
Storm updates: Rep. Carbajal to view SLO County damages, road closures still in place
SLO County’s path to recovery from the winter storm continues through traffic closures and power outages.
Storm update: Highway 1 in Big Sur unstable, some evacuation warnings lifted and rain almost over
SLO County lifts evacuation warnings in Los Osos, but others remain. The Central Coast has weathered the worst of the winter storm. There are still road closures, lingering threats and widespread damage, but some evacuation warnings are now lifted. Yesterday, San Luis Obispo County lifted its evacuation warnings for residents...
Evacuation order South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee still in effect
OCEANO, Calif. – Oceano is on alert. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation order for all areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek channel for one mile and west of Highway 1. The County Office of Emergency Services first issued evacuations last Wednesday. “With continued storms, we left the evacuation orders in place out of The post Evacuation order South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee still in effect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos
As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
Rain showers continue Monday, but conditions dry out Tuesday and beyond
Stormy conditions stick around Monday, but the region will dry out Tuesday. The post Rain showers continue Monday, but conditions dry out Tuesday and beyond appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Colder storm this week in SLO County with more rain, strong winds and chance of thunderstorms
More rain ahead of historic storm last Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening.
Cal Fire dispatchers fielded 227 emergency calls at the storm’s peak in SLO County
They sent first responders to three swift-water incidents, 73 flood calls and all sorts of other emergencies.
Bridge, U.S. 101 ramps near San Luis Obispo Creek to close due to flooding concerns
Another bridge location near the creek reported 267.63 feet of water at 3:17 p.m.
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
SLO County has recorded 2 to 5 times its normal rainfall to date. Here are the totals
Several San Luis Obispo County spots have already passed their average rainfall for the entire year, and it’s only January.
Central Coast residents prepare for more rain
People across the Central Coast are preparing for more rain, but essential items, like sandbags, are selling out fast.
After ‘horrific’ flood damage, Morro Bay mobile home park braces for another storm
Floodwaters tore out a fence, undermined a deck and caked roads with mud, mobile home park residents said.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Maintenance crews, community volunteers continue recovery efforts in Orcutt
On Monday, maintenance crews in Orcutt continued their efforts in repairing and reopening several roads that were impacted by heavy recent rainfall.
SLO County saw more showers over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
Sunny skies will be spotted in SLO County later this week, the National Weather Service said.
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
