Teens in court following shooting death
CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim,...
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured
A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.
Greeley murder suspect, who allegedly led crime spree, in custody
A woman connected to the murder of a 21-year-old woman in late November allegedly went on a crime spree of sorts and now finds herself in custody.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office Has a Message for Vigilante Locals
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking online private investigators to refrain from vigilante justice. The agency took to Facebook to address a YouTube community attempting to catch possible child predators in Colorado — and to ask them to stop. "The Weld County Sheriff's Office wants to partner...
Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring
Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
Homicide suspected after man found dead in Greeley park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Cheyenne teacher works to remind students that they are loved by crocheting them blankets every year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Alta Vista teacher Tasha Marshall has always worked diligently to make sure her students know that they will always be in her heart by making blankets for them that they can have for the rest of their lives. Marshall has always loved working with children, beginning...
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Gov. Mark Gordon gives State of the State address Wednesday-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Gov. Mark Gordon spoke to both chambers and the public Wednesday in the people’s house at the Capitol. “It’s my honor and obligation to report to you that today the State of Wyoming is strong and her future is bright,” said Gordon. And touched on the idea that it’s also her citizens’ job to ensure it stays that way.
Heavy Snow Possible East of Cheyenne Late Tuesday and Wednesday
Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Sidney could see up to eight inches of snow late Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area," the NWS said. "The heaviest snow...
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Local High School Basketball Scores (Saturday January 14)
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Girls Scores. Scottsbluff 69 Cheyenne East 55 (Lady Cats break East’s 48 game winning streak.) Bridgeport 59 Mitchell 53 (ot)
Cheyenne to have sunny start to the week before snow returns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a sunny start to the week before the snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 42. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 21 and west winds at 5–10 mph.
Cheyenne could see snow today, in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be in store for some light snowfall later today, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into the night. More snowfall is then expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.
