Cheyenne, WY

svinews.com

Teens in court following shooting death

CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim,...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs

Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Gov. Mark Gordon gives State of the State address Wednesday-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Gov. Mark Gordon spoke to both chambers and the public Wednesday in the people’s house at the Capitol. “It’s my honor and obligation to report to you that today the State of Wyoming is strong and her future is bright,” said Gordon. And touched on the idea that it’s also her citizens’ job to ensure it stays that way.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have sunny start to the week before snow returns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a sunny start to the week before the snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 42. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 21 and west winds at 5–10 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne could see snow today, in coming week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be in store for some light snowfall later today, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into the night. More snowfall is then expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.
CHEYENNE, WY

