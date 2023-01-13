Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!JourneyswithsteveCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects in red van wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects from a red van are wanted for stealing a catalytic converter, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The red van pulled into a parking lot in the 2600 block of Scranton Road on Jan. 14 and cut the...
cleveland19.com
Shoplifter ‘used force’ to leave Rite Aid with backpack of stolen items, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rite Aid shoplifting suspect accused of filling a backpack full of items and using force to leave store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The crime happened at 3402 Clark Ave. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, according...
cleveland19.com
Man steals iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch from Verizon store, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted for stealing several Apple products from a Verizon store, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened at 11624 Clifton Blvd. at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to police. Police said the suspect grabbed the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
cleveland19.com
Mentor-on-the-Lake police now have sensory kits in their cruisers
This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged. This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 3 dead, 2 injured after getting shot by family member on Cleveland’s West Side,...
cleveland19.com
Do you own these items stolen from Cleveland home or construction site?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police recovered a variety of items stolen from a burglarized home and a construction site, and detectives are trying to return them to their rightful owner. Police said multiple items were taken from the Battery Park home when it was burglarized on Dec. 13. Multiple...
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
No confirmation on how woman lost her pants: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
2 arrested in teen’s skate park death
Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an Akron19-year-old in December.
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for breaking car window on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking out the rear driver’s side window of a car on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened at West 30th Street and Clifton around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7,...
cleveland19.com
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Man shot and killed at Sunoco gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Buckeye Avenue in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The man died due to a gunshot wound, according to police. No further...
whbc.com
Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
cleveland19.com
Auto shops backed up as stolen car trend skyrockets in greater Cleveland
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - At Knapp’s Madison Auto and Towing in Lakewood, owner Jerry Knapp, Jr. is trying to keep up with the demand to repair recently recovered stolen cars, which has proven to be a challenge. “We’re seeing they knock out the passenger rear window, and then rip...
cleveland19.com
University Hospitals hands out free car locks after multiple vehicles thefts
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals is now giving away anti-theft devices to employees who own either a Kia or Hyundai. A spokesperson said there have been six of those vehicles stolen from the parking lots at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Thieves have specifically targeted the Kia ad Hyundai models...
cleveland19.com
Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
cleveland19.com
Loved ones shocked after Cleveland family slain in shooting: ‘There were no signs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family was forever changed ahead of the weekend following a tragedy that left four dead and an 8-year-old girl injured. Cleveland police investigators have accused 41-year-old Martin Muniz of killing his own relatives. He shot all five of them in different rooms of a...
Comments / 2