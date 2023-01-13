Read full article on original website
Door girl
4d ago
keep setting fires, and culling chickens over avian flu. luckily chickens are fast growers in most cases and shouldn't last long. but feds won't let that happen because it's about control. thank God I have enough room for chickens if need be
Reply(3)
13
Paul
4d ago
Because Easter is coming. Thanksgiving it was Turkeys. Chistmas was ham and now eggs. Corporations have learned from the oil companies. Cause a shortage before a holiday rais the prices and reap the benefits. This is where monopolies should be broken up.
Reply(4)
23
Jeff Bower
3d ago
They blame the flu for rising prices but I do not see any shortage. Every where around here the stores are still full of eggs.
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
FOX43.com
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Lancaster Farming
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
Prices increasing at Pa. liquor stores
PITTSBURGH — Your next trip to Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits could cost you more. A 4% price hike on many items went into effect Sunday. The increase affects more than 3,500 of the most popular wine and spirit items sold at state liquor stores. In a...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Businesses across Central Pa. expected to shine at inaugural ball
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Tomorrow marks the first official day in office for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis. The buzz spans far beyond the capitol in Harrisburg, especially at Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. "It’s a pleasure to be a part of," Co-Owner...
Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions
(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | Letter
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA). And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign. In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle...
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raises prices of liquor, wine by 4%
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When you walk into the grocery store, you can see the prices of many items in the grocery store have gone up. Now, get ready to pay more for alcohol if you live in Pennsylvania.Johnny Brenda's tavern in Fishtown is just starting to get its footing coming out of the pandemic and inflation is making it harder."It's affecting everything," manager Nick Zee said. "The chef is talking about it in the kitchen and now it's hitting us in the front as well."Now the manager says the bar will have to start trimming the budget with liquor prices going up...
How to watch the Josh Shapiro inauguration as Pennsylvania Governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on January 17, 2023. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s Democrat Attorney General, and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis were elected in November after receiving 56.49% of the vote. Republican opponent Doug Mastriano received 41.71% in the November election. Shapiro’s inauguration will be […]
abc27.com
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania: Week of Jan. 13
(STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic...
woodworkingnetwork.com
C.H. Briggs to cease operations after losing primary supplier
READING, Pa. – C.H. Briggs, one of the largest, independently-owned distributors of interior specialty building materials, announced it will completely shut down operations as of March 31. The closure will impact 130 employees across the company’s five locations. All employees will receive a severance and benefits package. A small...
Pa. Liquor Control Board to increase prices on 3,500 drinks
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid increasing costs for groceries and gas in Pennsylvania, the cost of liquor is also going up. Beginning on Sunday, Jan. 15 the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is set to increase the price of 3,554 drinks by an average of 4%. The agency cited record-high inflation...
2023 Inauguration Day in Pennsylvania | Here's what you need to know
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Tuesday in Harrisburg. A swearing-in ceremony will be held, and an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz Studios in Lancaster County will follow. During that celebration, musical performers Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 72