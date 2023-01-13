PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When you walk into the grocery store, you can see the prices of many items in the grocery store have gone up. Now, get ready to pay more for alcohol if you live in Pennsylvania.Johnny Brenda's tavern in Fishtown is just starting to get its footing coming out of the pandemic and inflation is making it harder."It's affecting everything," manager Nick Zee said. "The chef is talking about it in the kitchen and now it's hitting us in the front as well."Now the manager says the bar will have to start trimming the budget with liquor prices going up...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO