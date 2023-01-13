ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Door girl
4d ago

keep setting fires, and culling chickens over avian flu. luckily chickens are fast growers in most cases and shouldn't last long. but feds won't let that happen because it's about control. thank God I have enough room for chickens if need be

Paul
4d ago

Because Easter is coming. Thanksgiving it was Turkeys. Chistmas was ham and now eggs. Corporations have learned from the oil companies. Cause a shortage before a holiday rais the prices and reap the benefits. This is where monopolies should be broken up.

Jeff Bower
3d ago

They blame the flu for rising prices but I do not see any shortage. Every where around here the stores are still full of eggs.

FOX43.com

Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Prices increasing at Pa. liquor stores

PITTSBURGH — Your next trip to Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits could cost you more. A 4% price hike on many items went into effect Sunday. The increase affects more than 3,500 of the most popular wine and spirit items sold at state liquor stores. In a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions

(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
FOX 43

Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA). And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign. In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raises prices of liquor, wine by 4%

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When you walk into the grocery store, you can see the prices of many items in the grocery store have gone up. Now, get ready to pay more for alcohol if you live in Pennsylvania.Johnny Brenda's tavern in Fishtown is just starting to get its footing coming out of the pandemic and inflation is making it harder."It's affecting everything," manager Nick Zee said. "The chef is talking about it in the kitchen and now it's hitting us in the front as well."Now the manager says the bar will have to start trimming the budget with liquor prices going up...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

How to watch the Josh Shapiro inauguration as Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on January 17, 2023. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s Democrat Attorney General, and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis were elected in November after receiving 56.49% of the vote. Republican opponent Doug Mastriano received 41.71% in the November election. Shapiro’s inauguration will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania: Week of Jan. 13

(STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

C.H. Briggs to cease operations after losing primary supplier

READING, Pa. – C.H. Briggs, one of the largest, independently-owned distributors of interior specialty building materials, announced it will completely shut down operations as of March 31. The closure will impact 130 employees across the company’s five locations. All employees will receive a severance and benefits package. A small...
READING, PA
