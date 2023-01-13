Read full article on original website
Mega Millions: Here’s where the most jackpot-winning tickets have been sold
Nearly 20 states have never sold a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket - will that change Friday?
You can’t buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets in 5 states: Here’s why
For most of the country, buying a lottery ticket is as simple as driving to the nearest convenience store or gas station. But for some, getting their hands on a Mega Millions or Powerball ticket requires a trip to another state entirely.
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35 billion for Friday the 13th - second largest ever
Will Friday the 13th be your lucky day? No one won it all on Tuesday night so the jackpot will reach an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website. It will be the second largest Mega Millions ever and fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history (See...
I won the lottery six times at once using a tried and tested strategy – I took home $1.9m as well as another $25k a year
A MAN has won the lottery six times at once after using the same strategy for 20 years. Massachusetts resident Raymond Roberts selected his numbers for decades by using a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates. The Vietnam War veteran took home $1.9million, as well as another $25,000 a year...
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $340M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/9/2023)
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $340 million, with a cash option of $178.2 million. The winning numbers were: 18, 43, 48, 60 and 69. The Powerball drawn was 14 with a Power Play of 3x. While no one across the country won...
Mega Millions drawing 2023: Where to buy tickets, how to buy online, price, cut-off time, app purchases
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. Here’s everything you...
Lottery wins of 2022: A look back at people 'hitting the jackpot'
As the 2023 New Year approaches, here are 10 lottery stories that made national and international headlines in 2022. From scratch-off tickets to the Powerball and Mega Millions.
These are the states where people spend — and win — the most on lottery tickets: study
With the Mega Millions end-of-year jackpot reaching $685 million, people are once again lining up for their 1 in 302,575,350 chance of becoming a millionaire. If you’re hoping to hit it big by playing the lottery, you may have more luck depending on where you live, according to a study from LendingTree.
Mega Millions Is $1.35 Billion, Can You Buy Tickets Online In New York State?
New Yorkers have a shot at winning a massive billion-dollar jackpot on Friday, but can you buy a ticket online? Since no one won the jackpot on Tuesday, Friday's drawing is for $1.35 billion or a cash option of $707.9 million. Can You Buy A Mega Millions Ticket Online In...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $215 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Lebanon, Maine — where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold — is a small town for 'woodsy introverts' with just over 6,000 residents near New Hampshire
While a winner has not yet emerged, the jackpot is the fourth-largest in US history. The ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
More State-Run Retirement Programs on Tap for Those Without 401(k) Plans — Is Yours One of Them?
Many workers in the United States save for retirement through 401(k)s and other company sponsored plans -- but most don't. As recently as 2020, only 40% of the U.S. workforce participated in a 401(k),...
