Michigan State

George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery's history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery's 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it's "by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year".On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
