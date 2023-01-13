Read full article on original website
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
NBC Los Angeles
Tottenham Fan Kicks Arsenal's Goalkeeper After North London Derby
It's not a North London Derby if tempers don't flare. But Sunday's fixture between English Premier League leaders Arsenal and rival Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw a rather unusual situation occur. After the referee blew the full-time whistle to solidify the Gunners' 2-0 win, Spurs forward Richarlison went over...
Popculture
Christina Hall Opens up About How She Deals With Online Hate Amid Husband Josh's Former Career Reveal
Christina Hall is opening up about dealing with online hate. The Christina in the Country star, 39, is no stranger to criticism, whether it be over her relationships or parenting decisions, but told PEOPLE in a new interview that the harsh words have less effect on her the older she gets.
NBC Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen Reportedly Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially expanded their family. The couple welcomed a baby on Jan. 13, the Grammy winner announced during a private concert shortly after the bundle of joy's arrival, People reports. According to the outlet, Legend told the audience the baby was born "this morning" and called it a "blessed day."
NBC Los Angeles
Tennis Fans Blame ‘Netflix Curse' After Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open Withdrawal
While the long list of tennis players not competing at the 2023 Australian Open continues to grow, there seems to be a trend after Australian star Nick Krygios announced his withdrawal from the tournament on Monday. Fans are calling it the “Netflix curse.”. The docuseries “Break Point,” which premiered...
