Diners, food trucks, and meal deals

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

This weekend is a good time to try something new for more reasons than one.

For example, one of Spartanburg's old-school diners has found a new home in recent weeks. Simple Simon reopened after five years, just off Garner Road. The new location at 100 McMillan Drive features much of the memorabilia from the former location, including its iconic sign, two jukeboxes and a mural by Jeremy Kemp (pictured above). The entirety of the old menu also came along to the new location, with a few additions − waffles and Eggs Benedict.

The new location has a truly unique look. Swing by for a late breakfast (they serve until 2 p.m.!) and check it out.

This weekend also offers opportunities for trying out some of Spartanburg's favorite restaurants at bargain prices.

Restaurant Week SC started yesterday and participating restaurants will be running fantastic specials daily through Jan. 22. Scroll down to the guide below for tips to start enjoying the event during your lunch hour.

Have you tried any of the Restaurant Week SC meal specials? Share a review on Spartanburg Eats.

Food trucks and more

Keg & Cellar (5844 Reidville Rd.) in Moore will be hosting two food trucks this weekend. Too Sauce'd Up, a wings food truck, will be at the wine shop and bar on this evening starting at 6 p.m., and Swine House BBQ will be serving lunch at noon on Saturday.

Yum Bai SC, a food truck serving Asian-fusion street food, is serving lunch at Merit Group (1310 Union St.) in Spartanburg today from 12-2 p.m. They'll also be at New Groove Artisan Brewery's boutique wood-aged beer festival Woodstock 2023 (4078 SC-9) in Boiling Springs tomorrow from 12-4 p.m.

What's Woodstock 2023?:New restaurants, expansions. Here's what's cooking on the Spartanburg food scene in 2023.

The Pharmacy Coffee (187 N. Church St.) in Spartanburg will be hosting an Artists' Pop-Up tomorrow from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Grab a coffee to sip while you browse locally-made art and vintage finds.

Working on Wall Street

I'm sure all of you who work or frequent downtown have noticed the construction on Wall Street. I'll have more on those renovations soon (check out my last article in the meantime), but for now, just a reminder: All of your favorite Wall Street restaurants are still open during renovations. You can access the restaurants from either end of Wall Street. Access is barrier free on the Morgan Square side and there is a path to storefronts through the construction on the Broad Street side.

The restaurants currently closest to the work − Health in Hand, Ali Baba, and The SamMitch Shop − are all open for their regular hours and also offer delivery through Hub City Delivery. Health in Hand also offers curbside pick-up.

It's Restaurant Week SC!

Restaurant Week SC started yesterday, and there are nine Spartanburg restaurants participating: Burgers & Bakery, Carolina BBQ and More, CityRange Steakhouse Grill, Delaney's Irish Pub, Dray: Bar + Grill, Heirloom - A Milltown Eatery, Initial Q, Level 10 and RJ Rockers.

All are offering multi-course dinner specials that you can enjoy through Jan. 22, but if you're looking for lunch deals, here are a few options to check out today:

Burgers & Bakery (8881 Warren H Abernathy Hwy) is offering a three-course lunch menu with diner's choice of fries (regular, garlic cheese, chili cheese, or bacon cheese), a gourmet burger (choice of the restaurant's Little Swiss Sunshine, The Jam Right, The Chillin with the Slaw, The Hawaiian, or The Southerner), three scratch-made mini desserts and a drink for $23. An additional burger can be added for $11.

(8881 Warren H Abernathy Hwy) is offering a three-course lunch menu with diner's choice of fries (regular, garlic cheese, chili cheese, or bacon cheese), a gourmet burger (choice of the restaurant's Little Swiss Sunshine, The Jam Right, The Chillin with the Slaw, The Hawaiian, or The Southerner), three scratch-made mini desserts and a drink for $23. An additional burger can be added for $11. Carolina BBQ and More (7119-A Lone Oak Rd.) is offering a $13.99 lunch special that includes a cup of Brunswick stew, a hickory-smoked pork barbecue plate with customer's choice of two sides, hushpuppies and a dessert.

(7119-A Lone Oak Rd.) is offering a $13.99 lunch special that includes a cup of Brunswick stew, a hickory-smoked pork barbecue plate with customer's choice of two sides, hushpuppies and a dessert. Dray: Bar + Grill (1800 Drayton Rd.) is offering a $14 upscale soup and sandwich special where diners can choose either chicken corn chowder or tomato bisque to pair with either the restaurant's "B3" grilled cheese with bourbon blackberry jam, bacon, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese or a brie grilled cheese with dried cranberry and arugula.

If you enjoy Spartanburg Eats, please forward this email to a fellow foodie!

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Until next week, here's where you can keep up with Spartanburg's food scene:

My Instagram: @sameatsspartanburg

Facebook: Spartanburg Eats

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly Spartanburg Eats newsletter, sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without Herald-Journal subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.