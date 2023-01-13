ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou basketball drops second-straight SEC game against LSU. Here's what to know

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232Q6c_0kD7IcVE00

Missouri women’s basketball was dealt a second loss in a row on Thursday, dropping 77-57 to LSU at Mizzou Arena. With the defeat, the Tigers fell to 14-4 on the season, 3-2 in SEC play.

The Tigers will be back in action on Sunday at South Carolina. Before that, here’s what to know from the LSU game.

‘We started really slow’

Missouri’s offensive start left a lot to be desired. The Tigers got out to an ice-cold start, beginning the game just 1-for-9 shooting from the field.

MU was missing from all over, not just the outside. They finished the first quarter hitting just 15.4% from the field.

"We’ve got to figure out what’s going on in that first quarter,” head coach Robin Pingeton said after the game. “Last couple games we started really slow and part of that is credit the defense and just the toughness of this league, but we continue to dig ourselves such big holes that it’s hard to battle through it.”

On the other side, LSU didn’t get off to a rousing start either. The more southern Tigers quickly rebounded though, with three-pointers from Flau’Jae Johnson and Alexis Morris.

Missouri was unable to stop Morris in the first half, with the LSU guard getting 14 points through the first two quarters, leading the team. Johnson also gave MU fits, scoring eight in the first half.

By the time the half ended, Missouri was already deep in a hole. LSU led 37-21, and MU’s leading scorers (Lauren Hansen and Sara-Rose Smith) had just five points each.

The shooting struggles also continued, though things got a bit better for the Tigers of Columbia, who finished the half hitting 32%. Unfortunately for Pingeton’s bunch, LSU made 50% of its field goals.

"I thought in the first half, we didn’t have a lot of movement,” Pingeton said. “A little bit stagnant at times when we went small-ball, we really want to get some ball reversals.”

'They really battled’

After the disappointing first half, Missouri returned after the break with some energy. The Tigers were making plays, forcing LSU into mistakes and capitalizing with made shots.

By the under-five timeout in the third quarter, MU had cut the lead down to six. One key moment in the preceding stretch was a Haley Troup steal, which she took to the basket, earning an easy layup.

“I thought they really battled,” Pingeton said. “I love the grittiness I thought I saw, especially in that third quarter. At the end of the day, that’s what you want to see. You want to see your players battle and compete and I thought we did that.”

After the timeout, Jayla Kelly hit two free throws to make the lead four, before LSU started playing offense again. Jasmine Carson hit a three-pointer for the Bayou Bengals and Angel Reese made a layup plus a free throw to get the lead back out to ten points.

After that, Missouri didn’t have enough to cut the lead even more. LSU re-grew its lead and MU’s ability to hit shots seemed to dissipate.

"We had open shots,” Pingeton said. “We had good looks. They hit their shots, we didn’t. Sometimes it’s just as simple as that.”

Hansen ended the game as MU’s scoring leader with 22, and was tops in assists as well, with three. Haley Troup led in rebounds with seven.

For LSU, Morris led the way with 24 points, with Angel Reese also scoring 20. Reese also had 12 rebounds.

The return

Thursday’s game marked the return of a familiar face to Mizzou Arena. LaDazhia Williams, who spent her previous two seasons with MU, was back in the building with LSU, her new team.

Williams started at forward for LSU and made an impact. She scored the game's first points on a layup following an offensive rebound.

She ended the game having played 22:42.

"I thought she was solid,” Pingeton said of her former player. “Got into foul trouble... She just looks like she’s playing with really good pace. Watched a lot of film on her, playing with really good pace. I think she stays in her lane and plays her role really strong.”

Williams finished with six points, five rebounds and a block.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Mizzou offensive lineman returning for sixth season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou's offensive line gained one, crucial returner on Saturday afternoon. Starting left tackle Javon Foster announced that he will be returning for his sixth year of eligibility in 2023. The veteran has appeared in all of the last four seasons for the Tigers, after taking a redshirt...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland

The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
COLUMBIA, MO
wbrz.com

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone discusses economy and growth on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Central Bank of Boone County is Columbia’s largest bank, with about $3-billion in assets. The bank has numerous branches throughout Columbia, two Boonville branches and branches in Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Mr. Scavone credits the REDI staff for taking some REDI board meetings on the road to smaller communities. He also predicts that Ashland’s explosive growth will continue. Mr. Scavone predicts that in the future, Ashland and Columbia will be similar to what we’re seeing in southwest Missouri’s Nixa and Springfield:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
southarkansassun.com

Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri

Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
COLUMBIA, MO
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KOMU

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck

CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
ATLANTA, MO
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack

A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. LeJeune, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday

Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WAFB

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy