Agoura Hills, CA

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lisa Marie Presley's memorial to be held at Graceland

A public memorial has been planned at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley. The singer and songwriter died last week after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest. According to a statement on Graceland's website, the memorial is open to the general public and will be held at 9 a.m. on January 22 on the front lawn of Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gina Lollobrigida, legend of Italian cinema, dead at 95

Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95, news agency ANSA reported, citing members of her family. Her grandnephew, Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, tweeted news of her death, calling her "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture." RAI state media also...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen as a fellow housewife. Richards says Teigen could replace Lisa Rinna, who recently announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She was out to lunch when she told TMZ crew her idea, saying, "I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best....

