A public memorial has been planned at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley. The singer and songwriter died last week after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest. According to a statement on Graceland's website, the memorial is open to the general public and will be held at 9 a.m. on January 22 on the front lawn of Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO