ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Sentara acquires Florida not-for-profit health plan

By Sarah Goode
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoSlf_0kD7I20R00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Healthcare shared Thursday that they now own AvMed, Inc., a not-for-profit health plan in Florida.

The president and chief executive officer of Sentara Healthcare said, “Sentara has extensive experience operating successful health plans that facilitate access to high-quality, coordinated care for members, and we are excited to be bringing Sentara’s mission— we improve health every day —to an even larger community.”

The Miami-based health plan provides commercial group, individual, and Medicare Advantage coverage to over 200,000 members. The press release says, the health plan’s operations will face minimal impact and will continue as usual for members, providers, and employees.

The president and chief operating officer of AvMed said, “Our partnership with Sentara best positions AvMed to continue helping Floridians live healthier, the basis of our mission for the past 50 years”. He added, “To create thriving communities, address health disparities, and improve wellness, offering accessible, quality care is vital, and this new affiliation will deliver that for our members and local communities.”

According to the press release, Sentara’s health plan operations expand coverage to almost 1.2 million members with their finalized ownership of AvMed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Proposal to make meals free for all Virginia students at all schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -There is a push in the General Assembly this session to make breakfast and lunch free for all Virginia students. The 270 million dollar budget amendment would make room for the 51 school divisions in the state that don’t already participate in a program to provide school meals.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia says FCC broadband map gets 358,000 addresses wrong; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. State says FCC has many addresses in Virginia wrong. The Virginia Office of Broadband says the Federal Communications Commission has mistakenly listed at least 358,000 addresses in the state as served by broadband when they’re not. The FCC is putting together a nationwide map of broadband coverage that will be used to guide federal funding for expanding service. (See our background story, ‘The FCC wants to map broadband coverage.‘)
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

THC expert weighs in after gummies send 3 VB high schoolers to hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed three Tallwood High School students went to the hospital after eating THC gummies, but what is the real danger in doing that?. THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, is what makes an individual euphoric and intoxicated (or high). A morning announcement was...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cardinalnews.org

Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces More Than $2.9 Million in Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. “Safe, stable housing is an essential component for strong families,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This pilot...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach

NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk

3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey

Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Jamestown Settlement hosting blood drive Tuesday. Police investigating armed robbery at Virginia Beach …. WAVY News 10. Inmate dies...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

California Pizza Kitchen leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy