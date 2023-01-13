Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Related
Police: Meth, M30 pills seized from SE Portland burglary suspect
A 21-year-old man is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing after authorities say he broke into a Southeast Portland business early Sunday morning.
kptv.com
Police looking for suspect in Tigard armed robbery
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s eve. At 11 a.m. that morning, a man walked into a Foxy’s on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register, then walked out.
Outlook Online
Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest
Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
Two car crash leaves driver dead in SE Portland, police say
One person has died after two motorists collided Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, according to the Police Bureau. East Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard after two cars crashed about 9:30 a.m., police say. One driver was declared dead at the scene, while the other remained at the scene.
Plaid Pantry clerk avoids getting shot during robbery
A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.
kptv.com
Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
kptv.com
Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
Chronicle
Burglar Who Set Fire at Vancouver Mayor's House Gets Prison Time
A man who set a fire at the Vancouver mayor's home Sept. 12 and burglarized her house the night before was sentenced Friday to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison. Aidan Michael Murray, 28, no address listed, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary in Clark County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, charges of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary were dismissed.
Channel 6000
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
KXL
Police Searching for Murder Suspect
(Portland, OR) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured two people in East Portland Tuesday night. One victim was a child. Portland Police found the 11-year-old girl and a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at 160th and East Burnside. The suspect fled. Witnesses identified the shooter as 36-year-old Rashad Calbert. He’s 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and is known to use public transit. If you see him, call 911.
kptv.com
Found: Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An observant viewer found and reported a stolen car on Saturday, after FOX 12 highlighted the story of a woman who lost precious memorabilia along with her vehicle on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. The viewer said the car was damaged and...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
Clark County deputy won’t face charges for killing off-duty Vancouver police officer by mistake
Clark County sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Feller won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting an off-duty Vancouver police officer by mistake last year because he acted in “good faith” at a chaotic scene during a response to an armed robbery suspect, the county’s top prosecutor ruled.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
Second suspect charged with murder in Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood shooting
Portland police say they have arrested a second person related to the shooting and killing of a 57-year-old man last month.
kptv.com
NB I-5 reopens after closure overturned semi-truck causes closure
WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - An overturned semi-truck shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Monday morning. The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near milepost 282, by the French Prairie Rest Area. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of northbound I-5 Monday, while traffic was diverted through...
kptv.com
I-84 near Multnomah Falls reopen after semi-truck crash
All lanes of I-84 were closed Monday afternoon near Multnomah Falls after a semi-truck crashed. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, westbound and eastbound lanes of the interstate were affected near the Benson State Park exit. The crash cleanup was expected to last 20-30 minutes.
kezi.com
Man recently released from prison arrested on firearm possession charges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who Eugene Police Department said had relatively recently served out a 20-year sentence was arrested early Thursday morning and found in possession of a gun he wasn’t allowed to own. According to EPD, an officer stopped a pick-up truck on Tyler Street just after...
Comments / 0