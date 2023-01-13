ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Police looking for suspect in Tigard armed robbery

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s eve. At 11 a.m. that morning, a man walked into a Foxy’s on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register, then walked out.
TIGARD, OR
Outlook Online

Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Two car crash leaves driver dead in SE Portland, police say

One person has died after two motorists collided Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, according to the Police Bureau. East Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard after two cars crashed about 9:30 a.m., police say. One driver was declared dead at the scene, while the other remained at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Burglar Who Set Fire at Vancouver Mayor's House Gets Prison Time

A man who set a fire at the Vancouver mayor's home Sept. 12 and burglarized her house the night before was sentenced Friday to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison. Aidan Michael Murray, 28, no address listed, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary in Clark County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, charges of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary were dismissed.
VANCOUVER, WA
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Police Searching for Murder Suspect

(Portland, OR) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured two people in East Portland Tuesday night. One victim was a child. Portland Police found the 11-year-old girl and a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at 160th and East Burnside. The suspect fled. Witnesses identified the shooter as 36-year-old Rashad Calbert. He’s 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and is known to use public transit. If you see him, call 911.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

NB I-5 reopens after closure overturned semi-truck causes closure

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - An overturned semi-truck shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Monday morning. The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near milepost 282, by the French Prairie Rest Area. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of northbound I-5 Monday, while traffic was diverted through...
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

I-84 near Multnomah Falls reopen after semi-truck crash

All lanes of I-84 were closed Monday afternoon near Multnomah Falls after a semi-truck crashed. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, westbound and eastbound lanes of the interstate were affected near the Benson State Park exit. The crash cleanup was expected to last 20-30 minutes.

