FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Rush, Linebacker, Minnesota Golden Gophers
National Analyst Thinks Joe Milton Could Become “Superstar”
Quarterback Joe Milton is a frequent topic of conversation among Tennessee fans. Many ponder if he can achieve the success that Hendon Hooker found in 2022, which led him to become a Heisman contender. Milton tossed ten touchdowns against zero interceptions in 2022 and went undefeated during his time as...
Adams Says Teammate Crosby Was ‘Snubbed’ of AP All-Pro Teams
Though the Las Vegas Raiders did have three players named to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team, a fair argument can be made that a fourth should have been selected. Raiders Pro-Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby followed up his 2021-22 campaign with his best season yet. Crosby's teammates, wide...
NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Patterson, Tight End, Air Force Falcons
NFL Draft Profile: Macon Clark, Cornerback, Tulane Green Wave
Cowboys Win = Brady Final Game?
TAMPA - Could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that pushes Tom Brady out of the NFL … or at least away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night here in Tampa. He’s...
How Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Could Effect Texans NFL Draft Plans
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. Unfortunately, their draft plans could alter with Stroud not yet declaring.
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Lions Select DL Bresee, CB Gonzalez in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Going into the offseason, the No. 1 priority for Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions’ front office should be upgrading the team’s league-worst defense (allowed 6,670 yards in 2022). Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit wasn’t incredibly successful in stopping the run or the pass this past season....
Miami Dolphins Need Same Effort From Skylar Thompson Today In Buffalo As Heat Get With Their Developmental Players
The Miami Dolphins start a seventh-round draft pick at quarterback in today's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. While the odds are against Dolphins and quarterback Skylar Thompson, they can always look at how the Miami Heat have thrived in these situations. Plenty of the Heat's unproven, developmental players, including Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have found postseason success, and the Dolphins need similar play from Thompson against the Buffalo Bills.
Report: Panthers Receive Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The Carolina Panthers have entered the Sean Payton conversation officially, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday afternoon. According to his report, Carolina has received permission from the Saints to interview Payton. It's the fourth known team that will be interviewing Sean Payton, as the Panthers join the Cardinals, Broncos,...
Falcons Free Agency: LB Rashaan Evans ‘Definitely’ Wants to Return - But Will He?
When Atlanta Falcons fifth-year linebacker Rashaan Evans arrived after signing a one-year contract last offseason, he did so with the intention of re-establishing himself as a legitimate impact player ... and will depart as the team's leader in tackles. Granted, tackles aren't the end-all be-all of a player's impact -...
Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set...
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media. Bill Norton, DL (Arizona) Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal) Brett Seither, TE (Portal) Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal) Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
This Team Is ‘Expected’ to Hire Mike LaFleur
Former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is "expected" to join the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff this offseason, linking up with head coach Sean McVay, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Rams are looking for an offensive coordinator after Liam Coen's departure, heading back to Kentucky after one season...
Sources: Houston Texans Complete Interview With Sean Payton
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, according to league sources. Payton, 59, is also set to conduct interviews with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. Payton, who went 152-89 with the Saints and won a Super Bowl before retiring to become an NFL analyst for Fox, can’t officially interview until Jan. 17.
Should Jets Trade Zach Wilson For Trey Lance?
A little less than two years ago quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Trey Lance were the talk of the 2021 NFL Draft. Perhaps, this is why Bill Parcells used to say, "Two years in the NFL is a lifetime." That was then and this is now, as both of these star-crossed...
