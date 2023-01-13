LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas coach Pete DeBoer promised his team Sunday night to down a Bud Light if the Stars won the next day. The Stars knew what Monday's game meant to DeBoer — his first back in Vegas since being fired by the Golden Knights. And after the 4-0 victory behind Jake Oettinger's 27 saves, DeBoer also knew he had to follow through on his promise.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO