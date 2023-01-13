Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways.
Citrus County Chronicle
Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
Citrus County Chronicle
Saros makes 38 saves, leads Predators over Flames 2-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Citrus County Chronicle
Czech it out: Pastrnak, Zacha, Krejci help Bruins top Flyers
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins forward David Krejci is getting a taste of his homeland right here in Boston. The native of Czechia played in his 1,000th NHL game on Monday and assisted on three goals — all by countrymen Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak — to help the Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0.
Citrus County Chronicle
Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas coach Pete DeBoer promised his team Sunday night to down a Bud Light if the Stars won the next day. The Stars knew what Monday's game meant to DeBoer — his first back in Vegas since being fired by the Golden Knights. And after the 4-0 victory behind Jake Oettinger's 27 saves, DeBoer also knew he had to follow through on his promise.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lightning snap Kraken's 8-game win streak with 4-1 victory
SEATTLE (AP) — Timely goals from two unexpected sources and another strong performance by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finally cooled off the hottest team in the NHL. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations?
Citrus County Chronicle
Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
Comments / 0