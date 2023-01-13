Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot while standing at South Side bus stop: police
CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot while standing at a bus stop on the city’s South Side early Monday morning. According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing near a stop at the 100 block of West 87th Street around 12:28 a.m. when a man in a gray dodge exited the car […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
Rifle-wielding robbers targeting West Side businesses, street vendors sought by police
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said street vendors in several West Side neighborhoods have been targeted.
WGNtv.com
41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 18 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with crashing hijacked car during police chase
Chicago — At the age of 18, Darvell McClellan is facing a host of felony charges after he allegedly sped away from Chicago police and Illinois State Police troopers while driving a hijacked Lexus last week. But even more surprising than the new allegations may be his juvenile background, which prosecutors detailed during his court appearance.
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
fox32chicago.com
5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Peacemaker dies nearly 10 years after baseball bat beating in Rogers Park
The family of a Michael Davis, Rogers Park native and man who survived a brutal attack outside a bar a decade ago, is looking for help in laying him to rest following his death last month.
Man shot on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Des Plaines ID’d by Cook County ME
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Des Plaines. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Perry Street for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Cook […]
fox32chicago.com
Vehicle stolen from Chicago crashes into Waukesha building during police chase
CHICAGO - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Chicago ended in a fiery crash in Waukesha. The incident happened Sunday morning. Waukesha police say the chase began when the driver tried to avoid a traffic stop. The driver was reportedly traveling at a high speed when he lost control, crashing into an apartment building.
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
3-year-old boy, 23-year-old man shot after gun man was handling discharged: police
CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were injured when a gun the man was holding discharged, striking them both. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood. According to police, the man was handling a handgun when […]
