Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man charged with crashing hijacked car during police chase

Chicago — At the age of 18, Darvell McClellan is facing a host of felony charges after he allegedly sped away from Chicago police and Illinois State Police troopers while driving a hijacked Lexus last week. But even more surprising than the new allegations may be his juvenile background, which prosecutors detailed during his court appearance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Vehicle stolen from Chicago crashes into Waukesha building during police chase

CHICAGO - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Chicago ended in a fiery crash in Waukesha. The incident happened Sunday morning. Waukesha police say the chase began when the driver tried to avoid a traffic stop. The driver was reportedly traveling at a high speed when he lost control, crashing into an apartment building.
WAUKESHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL

