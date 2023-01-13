Read full article on original website
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Thunder Complete Double-Digit Comeback, Knock Off Nets in Brooklyn
The Oklahoma City Thunder stole a victory from Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Sunday evening, taking down the Nets 112-102. With the victory, OKC has now notched three consecutive wins, and has a season record of 21-23. In the absence of former MVP Kevin Durant, Nets guard Seth Curry...
Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets
The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
Lakers News: Two 76ers Trade Ideas To Help LA’s Present, Philadelphia’s Future
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will hope to stun Vegas oddsmakers and win against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of a tough Philadelphia 76ers club. Looking forward, we've sussed out a few potential trades that could behoove LA in the short-term and Philadelphia beyond this season. Of course, with a 26-16 record and 33-year-old James Harden aging by the day (a free agent this summer), would Philadelphia really be open to punting on the 2022-23 season? Possibly not, but these deals are worth thinking about.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wagner From Orlando
While there’s obvious buzz around Franz Wagner of the Magic, his older brother is quietly developing into a solid rotational center in Orlando. Considering the Magic already have a pretty stacked frontcourt that includes young, rising talent, there’s a chance they could be convinced to part ways with an older player like Wagner. At 25 years old, his best basketball is still ahead of him, but Orlando has several younger prospects that have higher ceilings at similar positions.
76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip
Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen. On Tuesday, Springer was with...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Injury Report: Durant Set to Miss Another Meeting with OKC
Oklahoma City will wrap up its road trip in Brooklyn on Sunday evening. The Thunder enter on a short win streak while the Nets enter at 27-14. The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury. Ousmane...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics
The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Lakers News: Veteran Free Agent Big Men Impressed During Tryouts For LA Friday
On Friday, your Los Angeles Lakers tried out two veteran free agent centers for consideration as possible midseason additions: former four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and nine-year floor-spacing big Meyers Leonard. Cousins split his time last year as a backup for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Leonard, who became a...
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
How Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Could Effect Texans NFL Draft Plans
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. Unfortunately, their draft plans could alter with Stroud not yet declaring.
