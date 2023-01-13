ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

2023 events in York to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NWrR_0kD7H0HC00

Several organizations will honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend with services and volunteer events.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, is on Monday.

Here is what is planned:

Crispus Attucks York to host Martin Luther King Day of Service

This year will mark the 41st annual Martin Luther King Day of Service for Crispus Attucks York.

The program will be held at 8 a.m. Monday in the gymnasium at 605 S. Duke St. in York, according to a news release.

A "Living the Dream" award in memory of the Rev. Michael D. Jefferson will be presented during the program. The news release provided the name of the receipients and why they are being honored:

  • Kayla Mullins, a local artist who has been involved with Crispus Attucks since childhood and donates her time and artistic skills to the Early Learning Center and the Juneteenth event. She also is a certified nursing assistant graduate from the Employment and Training Center.
  • Jenifer Hernandez-Vargas , who overcame challenges stemming from childhood immigration from Mexico to become a recent graduate from York College of Pennsylvania. She plans to become an immigration lawyer.
  • The School District of the City of York Wellness Wednesday program, which provides students and their families with community resources and a weekly time to elevate their voices in the school setting. It is headed by Dr. George Fitch.

More: Mike Jefferson helped him quit a life of crime. Now he's mentoring other ex-convicts.

More: From Mexico to speaker at York College graduation: Her inspiring story of perseverance

Inaugural 'I Have a Dream Conference' in York

This year marks the first time the Advantage Program will host its "I Have a Dream Conference." Tavon Parker is the CEO.

The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the YMCA Tech Rev Center, 301 W. Market St. It is open to children and adults.

The goal of the conference is "to foster pro social relationships in our communities and provide support for youth and adults, all while engaging in a community environment to strengthen the county we call York!"

It will include an MLK presentation, creating goals, and awards and prizes.

Some of the individuals and organizations invited to participate include Bro2Go, Temple Guard, YWCA, QOP; Beast Mode Initiative, Pedal4Peace, Stick & Move Boxing, The Program, It's About Change; and both boy's and girl's York High basketball.

More: From drug dealer to motivational speaker: See how Tavon Parker turned his life around

Interfaith leaders to honor King through non-violence

Two churches − Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York and Heidelberg United Church of Christ York − will be hosting a vigil from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherry Lane in York. If the weather is inclement, it will be moved to Heidelberg UCC at 47 W. Philadelphia St., according to a Facebook post.

The vigil is intended to "hold the truth of Dr. King's message of healing faith, to acknowledge that violence is a spiritual as well as a physical harm, and to honor the lives of all those lost to gun violence," the Facebook post states.

Speakers include the Rev. Jen Raffensperger, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York; the Rev. Carla Christopher, Heidelberg United Church of Christ; the Rev. D. Marie Tribble, Restoration Community Church; Joslin L. Kearse, diversity manager at the York Jewish Community Center, the Rev. Clare Twomey, racial and social justice coordinator with the York YWCA and Rabiya Khan of the York City Human Relations Commission.

Participants will be able to write messages in cards to local families who have been harmed by gun violence, the post states.

Jazz Vespers Concert 2023

First Presbyterian Church of York will be hosting its annual Jazz Vespers concert to honor the enduring legacy of King, according to a Facebook post.

The concerts will be at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

They are free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.

The church is located at 225 E. Market St. in York.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 2023 events in York to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Congregation in York honoring MLK Day through nonviolence

A congregation in York is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. through nonviolence. They held a vigil this afternoon to talk about Dr. King's message of healing faith and to honor the lives of those lost to gun violence. "I think that when you ground your faith in a vision of...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend

No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
LANCASTER, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

Completion Of Major Projects Scheduled For 2023 In York County

YORK – Neil Morgan, York County’s administrator, takes a cautious approach when discussing the outlook for the new year because of things outside his department’s control. “The biggest questions are the external variables that affect all of our communities, and those include what’s going on with the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Baltimore Arrested on Murder Charge

Michael Anthony Baltimore, a fugitive featured on TLC's 90 Day Fiance, was arrested in Davie, Florida on Jan. 13 in connection with a 2021 murder. Baltimore, 44, was on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted fugitives list. He allegedly shot and killed barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook on May 22, 2021.
DAVIE, FL
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan

We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Wants People Moved Out Of Tent City

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The city of Harrisburg is working to get people out of "tent city." Staff from the city's redevelopment authority were at the Mulberry Street encampment today handing out notices. They're asking over 50 people to leave by Thursday, January 19th. City crews plan to return next week to remove everything around the bridge.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating York County shooting

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy