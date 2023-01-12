ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

95.3 MNC

Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour

A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after leading South Bend Police officers on two pursuits

South Bend Police have arrested a man they say led officers on, not one, but two pursuits. Officers were responding to a call for service on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw a vehicle committing a traffic violation. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Liberty and Sample Streets, bu they say the failed to stop, which led to a brief pursuit. The chase ended after the suspect vehicle reached unsafe speeds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 600 block of North Main Street, North Webster. Fraud was attempted using Thomas See’s cash app card. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15,...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
95.3 MNC

GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Sunday Night Two Car Crash Leaves Two Dead In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Two people are dead following a Sunday night crash that resulted in both cars engulfed in flames. It happened around 9:30 p.m. where police were called to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, police found two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames. According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.
FORT WAYNE, IN
MLive

Driver hospitalized after truck goes off road, ends up in Cass County pond

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI -- An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was sent to the hospital after a crash this weekend that left his pickup truck submerged in a pond in rural Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash just after 8 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, on Dutch Settlement Road, east of M-62, in Wayne Township, near Dowagiac.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

