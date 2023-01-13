ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Elizabeth High School investigating alleged school threat

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Elizabeth High School is currently investigating what appears to be a school threat, which they describe as “the list,” according to a Facebook post made by the school. Urgent message: The administration at EHS are aware of the list. The student will not be...
ELIZABETH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles

More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Power now restored for many residents near downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for over 800 residents in downtown Lake Charles after an outage left them in the dark. The outage occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a manhole near Broad and Ryan St. Firefighters...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges

BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
BEAUMONT, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Careers

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC Live at 5 - VOD

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Bands take center stage as 2023 MLK Parade rolls through Lake Charles. The 2023 MLK Parade was held in Lake Charles on Monday. Lafayette 18 Wheeler Crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

