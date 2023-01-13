Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
Student arrested for South La. school threat
A 15-year old student is arrested after making threats of a shooting during class.
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Louisiana man arrested after 4-week-old hospitalized with injuries
A man has been arrested after a 4-week-old infant was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Elizabeth High School investigating alleged school threat
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Elizabeth High School is currently investigating what appears to be a school threat, which they describe as “the list,” according to a Facebook post made by the school. Urgent message: The administration at EHS are aware of the list. The student will not be...
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
Officials in Acadia Parish Arrest Drive-By Shooting Suspect
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was able this week to make an arrest in not one, but two drive-by shooting cases. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson say the suspect in the two cases is from the Evangeline community. He says there were two shootings, both happened in the...
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
UPDATED - Stolen truck pursuit suspect captured, was same man wanted for burglaries
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced early Friday afternoon that a suspect who fled from officers in a stolen truck and then on foot on Thursday morning has been captured, and it turns out that he is the same man that the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department was recently looking for regarding burglary cases.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles
More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Power now restored for many residents near downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for over 800 residents in downtown Lake Charles after an outage left them in the dark. The outage occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a manhole near Broad and Ryan St. Firefighters...
Power outage leaves over 800 in the dark near downtown Lake Charles
Ward 6 Fire Dept.: 2022 was one of the busiest years responding to emergency calls
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana fire agencies responded to a lot of emergencies in the last year and the Ward 6 Fire Department is hoping that the high volume of calls doesn’t trend into this year. Responding to hundreds of emergency calls in 2022 has made it one...
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drugs, one wanted
On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Careers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Martin Luther King Jr. PKG
KPLC Live at 5 - VOD
