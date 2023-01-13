ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect fired shot while driving stolen vehicle, police say

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A suspect who fired at least one shot at another person while fleeing from police in a stolen car was arrested on Thursday, authorities say.

Just after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stolen 2006 Ford F350 near North Crawford Street and North Pittsburg Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officials say they set up spike strips in the area in case the suspect tried to get away in the vehicle. When the suspect did attempt to elude officers, the tires were punctured.

Officers initially didn’t pursue the suspect. However, the owner of the truck began to follow the suspect, police say.

According to PPB, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired at least one round at the owner, striking the driver’s side door of the vehicle he was in — no one was injured.

Police say the suspect fired a shot at this car. (PPB)
Police seized a gun at the scene of the crime. (PPB)

Eventually, police say they located the suspect near North Buchanan Avenue and North Jersey Street after they ran behind a home in the 7400 block of North Jersey Street. The suspect was captured after a perimeter around the area was established. Additionally, a gun was recovered nearby and seized as evidence.

The suspect was later identified as Henry F. Mendoza. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon, eluding and felon in possession of a firearm.

kptv.com

Police looking for suspect in Tigard armed robbery

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s eve. At 11 a.m. that morning, a man walked into a Foxy’s on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register, then walked out.
TIGARD, OR
Outlook Online

Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Burglar Who Set Fire at Vancouver Mayor's House Gets Prison Time

A man who set a fire at the Vancouver mayor's home Sept. 12 and burglarized her house the night before was sentenced Friday to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison. Aidan Michael Murray, 28, no address listed, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary in Clark County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, charges of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary were dismissed.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Police Searching for Murder Suspect

(Portland, OR) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured two people in East Portland Tuesday night. One victim was a child. Portland Police found the 11-year-old girl and a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at 160th and East Burnside. The suspect fled. Witnesses identified the shooter as 36-year-old Rashad Calbert. He’s 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and is known to use public transit. If you see him, call 911.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

