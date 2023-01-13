Suspect fired shot while driving stolen vehicle, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A suspect who fired at least one shot at another person while fleeing from police in a stolen car was arrested on Thursday, authorities say.

Just after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stolen 2006 Ford F350 near North Crawford Street and North Pittsburg Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officials say they set up spike strips in the area in case the suspect tried to get away in the vehicle. When the suspect did attempt to elude officers, the tires were punctured.

Officers initially didn’t pursue the suspect. However, the owner of the truck began to follow the suspect, police say.

According to PPB, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired at least one round at the owner, striking the driver’s side door of the vehicle he was in — no one was injured.

Police say the suspect fired a shot at this car. (PPB) Police seized a gun at the scene of the crime. (PPB)

Eventually, police say they located the suspect near North Buchanan Avenue and North Jersey Street after they ran behind a home in the 7400 block of North Jersey Street. The suspect was captured after a perimeter around the area was established. Additionally, a gun was recovered nearby and seized as evidence.

The suspect was later identified as Henry F. Mendoza. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon, eluding and felon in possession of a firearm.

