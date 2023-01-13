Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
411mania.com
Myron Reed Reportedly Exits MLW, Is a Free Agent
Myron Reed is reportedly a free agent, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Reed, who has been with MLW since 2018 and is a former World Middleweight Champion, is done with MLW and is now a free agent. The report notes that the parting is said to...
411mania.com
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
411mania.com
Update on Anna Jay Following Powerbomb On AEW Rampage
In a scary moment on last Friday’s AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale gave Anna Jay a powerbomb off the ramp. It was meant to be through a table, but they appeared to overshoot that and Jay landed directly on the floor. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted...
411mania.com
Dominik Mysterio On Being Told To Smile A Lot Early In His WWE Run
In an interview with Konnan for the Keepin it 100 podcast (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio spoke about his time in the WWE as a babyface and being told to smile a lot. He also noted that he prefers playin a heel. Here are highlights:. On the start of his WWE...
Video: UFC 283 'Countdown' for Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
Did you miss the debut of UFC 283 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the co-main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the featured bout between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at...
411mania.com
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
411mania.com
Molly Holly Recalls Being Thanked By Beth Phoenix In Hall of Fame Speech
Molly Holly got a shoutout from Beth Phoenix in the latter’s 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, and Holly recently looked back on the moment. Holly spoke during a virtual signing on Highspots’ Facebook page about being thanked by Phoenix for helping her career and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Candice Michelle Open To A WWE Return at Royal Rumble
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Candice Michelle spoke about a possible WWE return at the Royal Rumble, which is in her home state of Texas. She said: “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.“
411mania.com
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
411mania.com
Spoilers For Upcoming Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling taped a number of matches today in Atlanta, GA and the results and spoilers have been made available online (via Impact Asylum). These bouts will be broadcast as part of Impact’s programming over the next few weeks. You can see the complete results listings below. *BTI Match:...
411mania.com
Complete Slate For The Great Muta’s Final Match Announced
As previously reported, The Great Muta is set to team up with Darby Allin and Sting at his retirement match hosted by Pro Wrestling NOAH in Yokohama, Japan on January 22. Muta’s team will be facing down Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji in the ring. Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that the remainder of the event will comprise the matches listed below:
411mania.com
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
411mania.com
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show. We’ll have the WWE Main Event...
411mania.com
Frankie Kazarian on ‘Wild Start’ to 2023, Invites Fans on Continuing His Journey
– As previously reported, Frankie Kazarian recently departed from AEW and signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Kazarian thanked the fans for their support earlier today via Twitter and stated the following on signing with Impact:. “Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your...
411mania.com
Various News: Dave Bautista Hypes Upcoming Film, Kelly Kelly Celebrates Birthday
– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista hyped his upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin, which arrives in theaters next month. The film arrives in theaters on February 3. Bautista tweeted, “I ain’t givin’ away no spoilers, but let me tell you, @KnockAtTheCabin is gonna have you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Don’t miss it in theaters 2.3.23 #Knockatthecabin @MNightShyamalan”
411mania.com
Julia Hart Reveals Who She Would Like to Team Up With In AEW
Julia Hart has a couple of women from AEW on her wish list to team up or even form a stable with. Hart took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner and was asked which AEW star she’d like to team with, naming Abadon, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny,
411mania.com
New Report Denies Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Opposed WWE Sale
– As previously reported, a report by Axios, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were said to have “opposed” a sale of WWE ahead of Stephanie’s recent resignation from her post as Co-CEO of the company. According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com and today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, this is apparently not the case.
411mania.com
Kamille on Her Interest in Potentially Working in WWE Someday
– During a recent appearance on the Insider’s Edge podcast, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed her interest in potentially working in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kamille on if she ever wants a chance to work in WWE: Yeah, I think anybody that...
