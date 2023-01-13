Read full article on original website
Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of...
Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor Vegetation Project to Begin in Late January
WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is preparing to begin a project to remove dead shrubs and trees from the Herring River’s Duck Harbor area. Officials with the Seashore said the goal is to promote native vegetation in the salt marsh. A recent accumulation of saltwater in the 120-acre floodplain has resulted in plants and trees dying.
Provincetown Schools Get Funding to Improve Air Quality
PROVINCETOWN – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has provided $100,000 to Provincetown for improvements to air quality. They money will be used to renovate ventilation equipment at the facilities along Winslow Street as well as in their Early Learning Center. Indoor HVAC upgrades and air exchange...
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates are planning to tackle the steadily declining funds of the regional dredge program. Officials said that the program is seeking an $842,000 subsidy to offset equipment costs and other expenses, as well as lower-than-average rates, according to Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.
COMM Fire Department Offers Guidelines for Seasonal Burning
CENTERVILLE – As open burning season has begun in Barnstable, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department is reminding residents of the proper burning guidelines. While permits to burn are not needed anymore, officials are advising people that they must call the department and obtain permission each time they’d like to...
Hyannis Fire offers Intro Into First Aid & CPR course
HYANNIS – From Hyannis Fire: In light of the recent heroic treatment Buffalo Bill’s football player Damar Hamlin received and the need for rapid CPR and AED use for cardiac arrest The Hyannis Fire Department announces, with Barnstable Police and Town of Barnstable, a FREE “Intro to First Aid & CPR Course” The informal courses is welcome to all and is just 2 hours long. Please see the attached flyer for dates & times.
Cape and Islands DA Galibois Reflects on First Days in Office
HYANNIS – Now into his second week on the job, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois says he’s hard at work on campaign promises made during last year’s race. Chief among them is working towards a mental health session that will focus on his goals of rehabilitation for those accused of crimes.
Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation
YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods
BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
Provincetown Short-Term Rental Certificate Fee Increasing Thursday
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown’s short-term rental certificate fee will go up to $750 per year starting Thursday. The change follows the introduction of two different types of certificates in December by the Board of Health; one for short-term rentals of less than 31 days and the other for long-term rentals of more than 31 days.
13 Candidates Vying for Six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council Seats
MASHPEE – Thirteen candidates are vying for six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council seats in this year’s general election on Sunday, February 12. Polls will open at the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Community and Government Center at 1 pm for Elders and Disabled Tribal Members. Polls will be open for...
