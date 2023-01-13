MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are on the run after they broke into a Memphis beauty store last week and stole hair and jewelry before taking off, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road. They discovered that two burglars had broken the front glass and damaged the interior fence before stealing jewelry and hair from inside the business.

