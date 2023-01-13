ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor says impound lot fix on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The buck, and the chaos, stop with him. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland promises to get the city’s impound lot organized and functioning again. Lost cars. Extra paperwork. Additional charges. Citizens and tow truck operators alike said they’ve had it with the city’s impound lot....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man working to keep his community safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Men break into beauty store, steal hair and jewelry, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are on the run after they broke into a Memphis beauty store last week and stole hair and jewelry before taking off, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road. They discovered that two burglars had broken the front glass and damaged the interior fence before stealing jewelry and hair from inside the business.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver speeds away from would-be carjackers in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of crimes in Lakeland following a homicide over the weekend. One of the incidents was an alleged carjacking that was caught on camera. The video shows the driver blaring his horn and reversing down a street in Lakeland while a person wearing dark […]
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

New Junior Achievement Center opening in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Junior Achievement Wang Experiential Learning Center will hold an open house on Friday. The new center will serve Mid-South students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will teach real-life skills for kids to succeed in the real world. President of Junior Achievement of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Liquor store burglarized, over $3k worth of alcohol stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen. Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11 at 1658 Sycamore View. Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti backing up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

18-wheeler crash on I-240 causes delays

UPDATE, 4:44 p.m.: The crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers experienced delays on I-240 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday. According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes at mile marker 28.6 just before 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.  Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN

