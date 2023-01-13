Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
Beer ban at Germantown Kroger goes into effect
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — If you’re looking to buy beer in Germantown this week, you’ll have to bypass the Kroger on Farmington Boulevard. A beer ban went into effect for the store on Monday, January 16, 2023. The ban will last through Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store’s...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor says impound lot fix on the way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The buck, and the chaos, stop with him. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland promises to get the city’s impound lot organized and functioning again. Lost cars. Extra paperwork. Additional charges. Citizens and tow truck operators alike said they’ve had it with the city’s impound lot....
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee Areas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
City of Memphis asks residents to take survey for best method of mass communication
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking citizens for feedback regarding the best way to get citizens information. The city announced the 8-question survey on January 11, 2023. “When it comes to getting the word out about what’s happening in Memphis, we want to connect with everyone,...
actionnews5.com
Family of Tyre Nichols gathers at NCRM to demand answers, release of video footage from traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Almost one week after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols passed away, his family is calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Nichols died in his hospital bed on January 10. Monday, his family, activists and others are asking for video of the circumstances that lead to his death to be released.
actionnews5.com
Memphis man working to keep his community safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
Men break into beauty store, steal hair and jewelry, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are on the run after they broke into a Memphis beauty store last week and stole hair and jewelry before taking off, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road. They discovered that two burglars had broken the front glass and damaged the interior fence before stealing jewelry and hair from inside the business.
Grandma, teen fast friends after he returns lost wallet
An Arkansas woman is praising the actions of a teen who drove miles out of his way to return a wallet he found in the parking lot of a Forrest City Walmart on Thursday.
Memphis, Jackson among cities with worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Driver speeds away from would-be carjackers in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of crimes in Lakeland following a homicide over the weekend. One of the incidents was an alleged carjacking that was caught on camera. The video shows the driver blaring his horn and reversing down a street in Lakeland while a person wearing dark […]
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
actionnews5.com
New Junior Achievement Center opening in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Junior Achievement Wang Experiential Learning Center will hold an open house on Friday. The new center will serve Mid-South students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will teach real-life skills for kids to succeed in the real world. President of Junior Achievement of Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Liquor store burglarized, over $3k worth of alcohol stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen. Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11 at 1658 Sycamore View. Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti backing up to...
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
18-wheeler crash on I-240 causes delays
UPDATE, 4:44 p.m.: The crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers experienced delays on I-240 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday. According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes at mile marker 28.6 just before 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown and […]
One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
Men wanted for stealing A/C units, furniture in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who stole air conditioning units and furniture. On Jan. 12 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on East Holmes Road and Gill Road, in Whitehaven. Two men got out...
Comments / 1