Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gonzaga adds South Korea forward Jun Seok Yeo to roster
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team has added Jun Seok Yeo to the roster, according to an announcement from head coach Mark Few on Monday. Yeo will enroll as a student this semester and practice with the Zags, but won’t appear in a game until the 2023-24 season as a sophomore.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Faldo picks up new job as host of DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry
It didn’t take long for Sir Nick Faldo to find his next job in golf after his retirement from TV last year. The six-time major champion announced Monday morning that he will be the new long-term host for the DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters, held at The Belfry in England until 2026. The 2023 event is set for June 29-July 2.
Comments / 0