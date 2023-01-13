Read full article on original website
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Cowboys Win = Brady Final Game?
TAMPA - Could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that pushes Tom Brady out of the NFL … or at least away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night here in Tampa. He’s...
How Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Could Effect Texans NFL Draft Plans
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. Unfortunately, their draft plans could alter with Stroud not yet declaring.
How the Jets can regain their promising mojo by taking a few lessons from the Giants’ unexpected playoff run
At a guess, watching the Giants celebrate joyously at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday probably did not help salve the wounds of Jets fans. Really, Wild Card Sunday as a whole — in which heavy underdogs in the Dolphins and Ravens each took Buffalo and Cincinnati, respectively, to the limit — had to feel like a slap in the face. Because it could have been the Jets. It should have been the Jets. It’s been two weeks since they were eliminated from the playoffs in Seattle before the final week of the season, and still it stings. At the start of the...
Report: Ravens Likely to Use Two QBs vs. Bengals
When the Ravens play the Bengals on Sunday night, they will be doing so without Lamar Jackson, as the star quarterback will miss his sixth consecutive game with a knee injury. Instead, Baltimore will have Tyler Huntley back from a knee injury, and rookie Anthony Brown also will be active following his first career start last week. While the Ravens have yet to announce their starter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team plans to use both quarterbacks against Cincinnati.
Seahawks Bolster Defense, Pass on QB CJ Stroud in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks are officially gearing up for the offseason after a 41-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. And with that, 2023 mock drafts are simultaneously beginning to populate in abundance, as the Seahawks are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams to watch in the draft due to their ownership of the Denver Broncos' first-round selection.
Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set...
Cowboys at Bucs: 5 Keys to Beating Tom Brady, Inactives for Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a win-or-go-home clash at Raymond James Stadium. After a 12-5 regular season record, Dallas will be looking to end Tampa Bay’s season and register its first-ever win over Brady. But how do they do it?. First the...
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts’ Odds of Landing Certain Top Head Coach Candidate Slipping?. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
Dak Prescott ‘Fantastic’ as Cowboys Blow Out Bucs, Tom Brady
Of all the ways to sum up the Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 playoff-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside Raymond-James Stadium on Monday night, ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck may have said it best ... "Dak Prescott has had a fantastic night," Buck proclaimed following the quarterback's fourth touchdown pass of...
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Casual Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wore a black bomber jacket and a Bengals themed shirt to Paycor Stadium ahead of Cincinnati's playoff showdown with Baltimore. The 26-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch video of his arrival below.
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
15 Free-Agent ILBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
It's not unusual to hear Denver Broncos fans pine for a top off-ball linebacker. This refrain can be traced back to opposing tight ends having their way with the Broncos' defense. However, the off-ball linebacker position is not one to commit big money unless you are talking about the truly...
A Potential Under the Radar Free Agent Signing for the Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns are into their offseason after missing the playoffs in 2022 with a 7-10 record. The team's offense was there for the majority of the year while the defense struggled to put it together. According to PFF, there is one free agency fit that would actually make sense for the Browns' offense.
Falcons Free Agency: LB Rashaan Evans ‘Definitely’ Wants to Return - But Will He?
When Atlanta Falcons fifth-year linebacker Rashaan Evans arrived after signing a one-year contract last offseason, he did so with the intention of re-establishing himself as a legitimate impact player ... and will depart as the team's leader in tackles. Granted, tackles aren't the end-all be-all of a player's impact -...
Lions Select DL Bresee, CB Gonzalez in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Going into the offseason, the No. 1 priority for Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions’ front office should be upgrading the team’s league-worst defense (allowed 6,670 yards in 2022). Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit wasn’t incredibly successful in stopping the run or the pass this past season....
NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Rush, Linebacker, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Cowboys Eliminate Buccaneers; Tom Brady’s Final Game?. By Commander Country Staff Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
BREAKING: Kearis Jackson Makes Draft Decision
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson has announced via twitter that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Jackson was an extremely consistent presence for a historic Bulldog run that saw 2 National Championships, an SEC Championship, and an undefeated season. During his time...
NFL Draft Profile: Macon Clark, Cornerback, Tulane Green Wave
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14 Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game.
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Wild Card Game Balls In Postgame Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals outlastedBaltimore 24-17 on Sunday night to win playoff games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the team celebrated accordingly in the postgame locker room. Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the Divisional round this...
Colts Interested in Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale
The deeper the New York Giants hang around the postseason, the greater the interest seems to become for their coordinators from teams looking for head coaches. The Indianapolis Colts are the latest team with a head coaching vacancy interested in speaking with Brian Daboll's staff members. The Colts have reportedly requested permission to speak with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who already has drawn interest from Carolina and Houston, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
