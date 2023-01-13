ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Death: LeAnn Rimes, Leah Remini and More Reactions

 5 days ago

Paying their respects. Celebrities reacted to the news of Lisa Marie Presley 's death on Thursday, January 12. The daughter of late musician Elvis Presley died at age 54 hours after suffering a cardiac arrest, Life & Style can confirm.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us ," her mother, Priscilla Presley , confirmed in a statement to People . “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."

Late Singer Lisa Marie Presley Had 4 Children – Meet Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren

The actress, 77, went on to thank everyone for the "love and prayers," noting that "at this time there will be no further comment.”

TMZ reported earlier in the day that Lisa Marie had suffered from cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home and was rushed to the hospital. According got the publication, paramedics performed CPR and were able to regain a pulse. However, she passed hours later.

Lisa Marie shared late son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in July 2020 — and daughter Riley Keough with her ex-husband Danny Keough . She also shares twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood .

Her death comes days after she attended the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, January 10, alongside her mother. They were supporting actor Austin Butler as he took home the award for Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama after portraying her late father in the Elvis biopic, which premiered in June 2022.

During his speech, the California native, 31, thanked the Presley family.

Priscilla Presley Asks for ‘Prayers’ Amid ‘Beloved’ Daughter Lisa Marie’s Hospitalization

"Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," Austin said. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Ahead of his win, Lisa Marie praised the star for his "mind-blowing" performance as her father.

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Scroll through the gallery to see which celebrities reacted to news of Lisa Marie's death.

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

