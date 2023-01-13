ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County crash kills one, injures two

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of SW Butler Rd and Kansas Highway 254, west of Benton.

According to Todd Gurley with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was responding to a report of a disturbance when he came upon a crash between a truck and a smaller passenger car.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the passenger car was driving south across the intersection, and the truck was traveling westbound when the two vehicles collided. The truck came to rest on its side while the passenger car came to rest on the side of the highway.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaigQ_0kD7EkzY00
    Two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SW Butler Rd and K-254 kills one, injures two (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLAwB_0kD7EkzY00
    Two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SW Butler Rd and K-254 kills one, injures two (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OfDx_0kD7EkzY00
    Two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SW Butler Rd and K-254 kills one, injures two (KSN Photo)
The driver of the passenger car was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The passenger of the car was transported by air to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup was able to get out of the vehicle on their own. They only received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as well.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KSN News

KSN News

