This high-spirited anime feels like having the contents of a Dungeons & Dragons manual screamed at you by your 12-year-old nephew after a Haribo binge – but it’s kind of fun trying to keep up. It hits the ground running with a top-knotted ogre mercenary (voiced by Yuma Uchida) being cut to ribbons in the woods, rescued by Queen Towa (Riko Fukumoto), healed using her life force and given a ritualistic name: he is now known under her service as Hiiro.

