Blacksburg, VA

Skidding Virginia Tech aims to rebound at No. 10 Virginia

Virginia Tech has been two different teams this year — one with Hunter Cattoor and the other without him. When Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) travels to No. 10 Virginia (13-3, 5-2) on Wednesday, the Hokies hope to have Cattoor back from an elbow injury as they attempt to end their five-game losing streak.
