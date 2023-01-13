Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Trash collection will be delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to MLK holiday
DAYTON — There will be some changes in recycling and trash collection across the area this week due to the Martin Luther King Junior Holiday. This includes areas served by the City of Dayton Division Waste Collection, the City of Dayton announced on its Facebook page Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE:...
Crews respond to Riverside house fire
Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to correct the injuries. We regret the error. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At house fire took place in Riverside on Saturday. According to Riverside dispatch, fire crews were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. and are working to put out a house fire. Crews from multiple jurisdictions are on scene […]
Piqua Police Department hires new officers
PIQUA — Two new Piqua Police officers, Benjamin Marialke and Zachary Smith, were sworn-in on Thursday, Jan. 5, during an oath-of-office ceremony held in the Piqua City Commission’s Chambers on West Water Street. “Officer Benjamin Marialke graduated from Tiffin University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal...
2 teens taken into custody after Xenia shooting
2 teens were arrested, police said in a statement. A 17-year-old was shot there, and police later took two suspects into custody: A 16-year-old male and a 18-year-old male.
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Avelo Airlines makes fully booked first trip out of Dayton
Avelo Airlines made its first flight out of Dayton on Friday, January 13th. The airline will make a non-stop route to Orlando International Airport on Mondays and Fridays every week. The flight on Friday to Orlando, was fully booked, with 189 passengers on the Boeing 737 jet. One of them...
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Woman’s body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
The woman was found deceased next to the Fortune Drive Thru located at 3528 West Third Street.
UPDATE – Guinness Beer Truck Crash Closes I-71 Southbound
Clinton County – A portion of I-71 was closed down for almost 10 hours last week when a beer truck overturned and crashed on I-71 According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on I-71 in the area of the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown when a beer truck driven by Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, New York traveled off the roadway on the right side and struck multiple trees before overturning.
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
1 transported to Miami Valley Hospital after car-truck crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON — One person was transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday morning. Dayton Police were called to Interstate 75 southbound near S Edwin C Moses Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. after a Toyota Camry crashed into a box truck, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
