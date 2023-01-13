ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellbrook, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Crews respond to Riverside house fire

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to correct the injuries. We regret the error. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At house fire took place in Riverside on Saturday. According to Riverside dispatch, fire crews were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. and are working to put out a house fire. Crews from multiple jurisdictions are on scene […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Police Department hires new officers

PIQUA — Two new Piqua Police officers, Benjamin Marialke and Zachary Smith, were sworn-in on Thursday, Jan. 5, during an oath-of-office ceremony held in the Piqua City Commission’s Chambers on West Water Street. “Officer Benjamin Marialke graduated from Tiffin University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal...
PIQUA, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

Avelo Airlines makes fully booked first trip out of Dayton

Avelo Airlines made its first flight out of Dayton on Friday, January 13th. The airline will make a non-stop route to Orlando International Airport on Mondays and Fridays every week. The flight on Friday to Orlando, was fully booked, with 189 passengers on the Boeing 737 jet. One of them...
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Guinness Beer Truck Crash Closes I-71 Southbound

Clinton County – A portion of I-71 was closed down for almost 10 hours last week when a beer truck overturned and crashed on I-71 According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on I-71 in the area of the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown when a beer truck driven by Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, New York traveled off the roadway on the right side and struck multiple trees before overturning.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH

