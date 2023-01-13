ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy