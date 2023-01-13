ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project. Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop. The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
City of Navasota holds annual State of the City address

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota held their annual State of the City address on Wednesday at the Navasota Center. The event included speakers from the county, city, and school district levels who spoke to the major milestones for their respective areas in 2022, as well as their goals for 2023.
BVEDC talks next steps after major staff transitions

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is undergoing major changes after several staff members sought new job opportunities. Mike Rollins, the Interim CEO and President of the BVEDC, previously worked at the Austin Economic Development Corporation before he opted to retire from the company. Rollins previously looked into an opportunity for a consulting position with the BVEDC, but was later offered the leadership position with the organization.
A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
