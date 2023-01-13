Read full article on original website
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project. Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop. The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
KBTX.com
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
KBTX.com
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
Southeastern Galveston Bay closed again for harvest due to low abundance of legal-sized oysters
TX 1 harvest in Galveston Bay will be closing again due to a low abundance of legal-sized oysters, weeks after reopening from a previous weekslong closure.
City of Navasota holds annual State of the City address
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota held their annual State of the City address on Wednesday at the Navasota Center. The event included speakers from the county, city, and school district levels who spoke to the major milestones for their respective areas in 2022, as well as their goals for 2023.
The Lincoln Recreation Center is celebrating the MLK holiday with a week of community events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Lincoln Recreation Center will hold their 39th Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King this evening with many influential speakers and performers. The facility has been a staple in the community for many years, and staff wanted to highlight the leaders that have fought...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
BVEDC talks next steps after major staff transitions
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is undergoing major changes after several staff members sought new job opportunities. Mike Rollins, the Interim CEO and President of the BVEDC, previously worked at the Austin Economic Development Corporation before he opted to retire from the company. Rollins previously looked into an opportunity for a consulting position with the BVEDC, but was later offered the leadership position with the organization.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
KBTX.com
High egg costs, shortages leave College Station bakery scrambling
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some inflation hiked food costs and supply chain issues have started to become more bearable, but one essential item in most households kitchen’s remains high. The Consumer Price Index reports egg prices in December of 2022 rose 60% from a year earlier. Experts blame...
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
Luther Street to close for reconstruction starting Friday, Jan. 13
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you're looking to travel around the Bryan-College Station area, be aware of road closures that could slow down your commute. Luther Street west of FM 2818 off of Harvey Mitchell Parkway is set to close for road work starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to the city of College Station.
A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
KBTX.com
Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Texas?
Think back, decades ago, to a very popular, and insanely long, film that shattered records and left us all screaming, "There was plenty of room on the door!" In that film, there's a memorable scene involving a steamed up car, and a runny hand print. That scene in the film,...
You Can Stay In A Real Castle Right Here In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of real castles where you can stay overnight.
