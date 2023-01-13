ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

First SEC win finally arrives for UK women’s hoops

GAINESVILLE, Fl. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky women’s basketball team started the SEC season with an 0-5 conference mark but finally won its first conference game on Sunday, beating Florida 81-75. The win breaks a five-game losing streak for the Wildcats, with their previous last win coming on December 21 against Ohio. They had lost eight of their last nine games dating back to December 11.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kobi Albert, Kentucky DB transfer, announces SEC West destination

Kobi Albert, a Kentucky defensive back who entered the transfer portal a week ago, has announced his new program. Albert wrote on social media, “Y’all call it Starkvegas, I call it HOME!!!” Albert is an early key addition for Zach Arnett. Albert hails from Fairfield (Alabama) Prep,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky college cheer teams win big at UCA competition in Orlando

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky college cheer teams took home trophies this weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals. Morehead State University's Cheer Team had a clean sweep. The Eagles received first place in D1 All Girl, Small Coed and Coed. This is Morehead's Large Co-ed program 29th...
MOREHEAD, KY
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire. Georgetown fire shuts down roads. The Georgetown Fire Department said a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash

One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates

Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY

