Confident Georgia seeks rare win vs. Kentucky
Georgia will look to defeat Kentucky for just the second time in the past 17 meetings on Tuesday in Lexington,
5-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Chooses North Carolina Over Kentucky
Kentucky has lost out on one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. Ian Jackson — a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) — has announced his commitment to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over the Wildcats and Arkansas. He is rated as the ...
First SEC win finally arrives for UK women’s hoops
GAINESVILLE, Fl. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky women’s basketball team started the SEC season with an 0-5 conference mark but finally won its first conference game on Sunday, beating Florida 81-75. The win breaks a five-game losing streak for the Wildcats, with their previous last win coming on December 21 against Ohio. They had lost eight of their last nine games dating back to December 11.
Three Staggering Numbers From Kentucky's 63-56 Win Over Tennessee
Kentucky basketball stole headlines on Saturday afternoon, as John Calipari and the Wildcats left Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. with an astounding 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. The win launched UK out of its cavernous rut that had stymied the entire first half ...
Report: Ian Jackson to Announce College Decision on Monday
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class is expected to make a decision on his collegiate future very soon. Ian Jackson — a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) — will reportedly announce his commitment this Monday, per On3's Joe Tipton. Jackson ...
Calipari, Kentucky silence doubters, beat No. 5 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Negativity has dogged the Kentucky basketball program since its disappointing loss to South Carolina on Tuesday. Heading into Saturday's 63-56 win over No. 5 Tennessee, Wildcats coach John Calipari did his best to insulate his players while absorbing as many bullets as possible himself.
Kobi Albert, Kentucky DB transfer, announces SEC West destination
Kobi Albert, a Kentucky defensive back who entered the transfer portal a week ago, has announced his new program. Albert wrote on social media, “Y’all call it Starkvegas, I call it HOME!!!” Albert is an early key addition for Zach Arnett. Albert hails from Fairfield (Alabama) Prep,...
Kentucky college cheer teams win big at UCA competition in Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky college cheer teams took home trophies this weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals. Morehead State University's Cheer Team had a clean sweep. The Eagles received first place in D1 All Girl, Small Coed and Coed. This is Morehead's Large Co-ed program 29th...
Three Early Enrollees Who Could Impact South Carolina In 2023
South Carolina's football program welcomed eleven early enrollees last week. Who could make the biggest impact this fall?
WATCH: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Kentucky Loss
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes spoke with reporters after the Volunteers dropped their first SEC contest against Kentucky.
‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash
ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss. UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning. USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on...
WATCH: Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak Following Win Over No. 5 Tennessee
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' monumental 63-56 win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. Reeves scored a team-high 18 points on just 4-10 shooting, but went a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. He also added ...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
WATCH: Rick Barnes, John Calipari React to Kentucky Defeating Tennessee in Knoxville
No. 5 Tennessee suffered a loss to Kentucky at home on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Despite starting the game red-hot, Tennessee’s offense continued to provide themselves troubles throughout the game, leading to the Wildcats’ 63-56 win over the Volunteers. After the contest, both head coaches met with the...
Community center honored by Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s boy's. basketball took a trip down memory lane for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s ongoing heritage match-up. What You Need To Know. The Dunbar Center is reliving the former school’s glory days and highlighting how the...
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire. Georgetown fire shuts down roads. The Georgetown Fire Department said a...
1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash
One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast...
Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates
Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Five things to know before you go to bed on January 16, 2023. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy...
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast Celebration in Lexington
The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. for 50 years. One long-standing tradition of the city's festivities includes the brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosting their annual Unity Breakfast Celebration. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity...
