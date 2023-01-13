Read full article on original website
Not one but two stimulus payments available from the state
Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? That means $500 is coming to individuals that qualify. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
Free money: Why haven’t more signed up for NJ’s ANCHOR tax relief program?
JERSEY CITY (PIX11) — If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you’re most likely eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Still, not everybody knows about the state tax rebate program, and fewer than 25% of eligible renters in the Garden State have yet to sign up. Noting those […]
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ
The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold in New Jersey for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched all five white balls but missed on the Mega Ball. That ticket is worth $1,000,000 before taxes. The ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick...
Winning $1M ticket sold in NJ: Mega Millions grows to over $1 billion
Tuesday night's Mega Millions $1.1 annuity jackpot will be the fifth largest ever offered by an American lottery. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five white ball numbers and the gold ball since Oct. 14. The cash value of the jackpot is $568.7 million. A...
Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York
Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M
There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway
Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
N.J. weather: When it comes to this low-snow winter, we are not alone
It may be of little solace to all the folks in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia who actually enjoy winters with snow on the ground. But, we are not alone. The people way up north in Boston are also going through a rare winter season with hardly any snowflakes falling from the sky.
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Monmouth poll: 68% of New Jerseyans acknowledge Blacks and whites not treated equally
Nearly 70% of New Jerseyans believe that Black and white people are not treated equally in society – up from 50% in 2012 — but one-third of the state says that racial and ethnic discrimination is not a problem in New Jersey, according to a new Monmouth University poll released today.
