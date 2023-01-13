ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not one but two stimulus payments available from the state

Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? That means $500 is coming to individuals that qualify. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold in New Jersey for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched all five white balls but missed on the Mega Ball. That ticket is worth $1,000,000 before taxes. The ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York

Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
BRICK, NJ
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway

Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
